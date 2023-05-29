Where to go in The North East to see Greyhound Racing

If you’re looking for an exciting and unique experience in the North East, why not check out greyhound racing? This fast-paced sport is a thrilling way to spend an evening, and with several venues across the region, you’re sure to find a track near you.

One of the top venues for greyhound racing in the North East is Newcastle Greyhound Stadium. Located just a few miles from the city centre, this stadium is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike. The facility features a modern grandstand with excellent viewing angles and a variety of hospitality options. If you’re looking for a night out with friends or family, the stadium offers a range of food and drink options, including a restaurant that overlooks the track. In addition to regular racing events, Newcastle Greyhound Stadium also hosts special events throughout the year, such as themed nights and charity races.

Another great option for greyhound racing in the North East is Sunderland Greyhound Stadium. This modern and spacious venue has been hosting races since the 1940s and has a loyal following of racing fans. The stadium features a large glass-fronted grandstand, as well as a number of bars and hospitality suites. If you’re new to greyhound racing, Sunderland Greyhound Stadium also offers a race night package, which includes admission, a race card, drink, and meal voucher. The stadium hosts races several times a week, so you’re sure to find a date that suits you.

For those in the Durham area, Sedgefield Greyhound Stadium is a popular choice. This small yet modern track has been in operation since the 1950s and offers a more intimate racing experience than some of the larger venues in the region. The stadium is located just off the A177, making it easily accessible by road. In addition to regular racing events, Sedgefield Greyhound Stadium also hosts special themed nights, such as fancy dress and charity races. If you’re looking for a fun night out that’s a little different from the norm, Sedgefield Greyhound Stadium could be the perfect choice.

In conclusion, there are several great options for greyhound racing in the North East. Whether you’re looking for a modern and spacious stadium with plenty of hospitality options, or a smaller and more intimate venue, there’s something for everyone. So why not gather a group of friends or family, place your bets, and enjoy an exciting night at the races?

