As universities across Newcastle prepare to welcome thousands of students, Covid-19 looks set to impact both lectures and lifestyle on campuses across the nation. Despite the changing picture, more than 50,000 students will be planning to relocate to halls of residence and house-shares across Newcastle. It’s predicted they will be swapping their dancing shoes for slippers as a night in-front of the TV will replace nights out on the town this fresher’s week.

In preparation for bonding over binge watching, TV Licensing is encouraging young people who are substituting sticky dancefloors for toppling showstoppers, Connell’s Chain and the UEFA Nations League, to make sure they are correctly licensed.

Nathan Chaplow, an incoming university student, said: “I’m excited to be going to university this month, even though the freshers’ experience will be a bit different this year.

He continued: “It looks like many of the usual student haunts are going to be closed during my first few weeks of term, but I’m still looking forward to getting to know my new housemates by watching the latest series on TV and bonding over our favourite shows.”

Tim Downs, a spokesperson for TV Licensing said:

“While the fresher week experience will be very different this year, we know that young people love the shared experience of television and that it’s a great way to bond with new friends.”

“With thousands of hours of quality drama, reality TV, live sport and music available, we don’t want students to miss out, nor do we want them to risk prosecution and a fine. Whether they are living in halls or a house-share, students can visit tvlicensing.co.uk/uni for more information.”

The law still applies to students living away from home in halls or shared accommodation, regardless of the device they use, and a TV licence is required to watch programmes as they are being shown on TV live or when watching on BBC iPlayer.

How to get a TV licence

Buying a TV licence online is quick and easy and with the Night In being the new Night Out, it represents great value for money. If students living in a shared house or flat have a joint tenancy agreement, then one TV Licence may cover the whole house. Go to tvlicensing.co.uk for more.

The law on TV Licensing

The law states that you need to be covered by a TV licence to watch or record programmes as they’re being shown on TV, or live on an online TV service (e.g. YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Now TV, Sky Go, etc.). A licence is also needed to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer. This applies to any device, whether it is a TV set, laptop, tablet, mobile phone or games console.