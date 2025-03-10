AC Cars expands production with T-engineering strategic partnership

Britian’s oldest operating marque partners with T-engineering

Increased production for AC Cobra GT Roadster and GT Coupe

Work to be undertaken at Trollhättan facility in Sweden

Includes use of extensive facilities and T Legacy Track

Operation joins AC Cars’ existing sites in the UK and Germany

Information and reservations for the AC Cobra GT range open now

AC Cars will expand its production operations thanks to a new strategic partnership with T-engineering, as it continues to invest for the delivery of the AC Cobra GT range of sports cars.

The next stage in a sustained programme of investment and further development, the collaboration with specialist T-engineering provides Britain’s oldest operating vehicle manufacturer with greater capacity as it continues with its range of contemporary and classic vehicles.

Based at the famous Trollhättan facility in Sweden, the work will help AC Cars meet demand for its AC Cobra GT Roadster and GT Coupe. In addition to production facilities the partnership also provides specific engineering functions as the company looks to support further development for its range of vehicles.

Striving to be Scandinavia’s leading development company for control systems & electrification, T-engineering is a world-class complete development centre for automotive, and its Swedish site is fully equipped for the development and full-scale testing of vehicles and systems. T-engineering’s vast experience and skills further strengthens AC Cars’ production and development capability.

In addition to the team, engine laboratories, assembly spaces, and other elements available, the agreement includes access to the T Legacy Track – the well-known test facility in Trollhättan which provides a wide range of calibration and validation services.

Joining AC Cars’ existing production facility on the UK’s south coast, and the engineering division in Germany, the Trollhättan facility is the latest element in the production of the company’s cutting edge sports cars.

Speaking of the announcement David Conza, CEO of AC Cars, said: “It’s an honour to be partnering with T-engineering, and the relationship will give AC Cars access to a world class team and facilities that will not only boost the production of the AC Cobra GT range but also help development of vehicles going forward.”

Klas Lundgren, CEO of T-engineering, said: “T-engineering is thrilled to cooperate with AC Cars and are honoured to be able to support the development of its new exciting cars and deliver manufacturing solutions for the future. We perfectly complement AC Cars and are convinced this is a fantastic commercial match for the future.”

Speaking of the strategic partnership between AC Cars and T-engineering, Peter Eriksson, Mayor of the City of Trollhättan, said: ““We’re delighted to welcome Britain’s oldest active vehicle manufacturer, AC Cars, to Trollhättan. The partnership between AC Cars and T-engineering is a milestone that confirms that Trollhättan is an attractive location for both the automotive industry and a place for manufacturing companies of the future. We’ll contribute to the next chapter in their journey and support the establishment in the Stallbacka Industrial Area.”

The AC Cobra GT Range

Featuring a clean-sheet design, the AC Cobra GT range delivers cutting-edge modern sports cars produced using the latest technology and engineering processes. Instantly recognisable, these remain faithful to the spirit of the original AC Cobra of the 1960s yet utilise modern drivetrain and control technologies to provide a new level of performance and handling.

Extremely light and with exceptional torsional rigidity, the cars’ highly advanced aluminium chassis are cloaked in a flowing carbon-composite body, while a range of powerful engines deliver the speed and soundtrack respected by sports car fans around the world.

To learn more about the AC Cobra GT Roadster and GT Coupe, and to place orders for these extraordinary vehicles, visit AC.Cars or contact: info@ac.cars

About AC Cars

The Weller Brothers established what is now Britain’s oldest vehicle manufacturer in 1901, producing cars and motorbikes from their workshop in West Norwood, London. The nascent company produced its first vehicle in 1903, but the Autocarrier was introduced a year later (from which the name AC was later derived). This was the first three-wheel commercial delivery vehicle and proved an instant success.

However, the AC Ace cemented the company’s status following its launch in 1953. With an aluminium body designed and built by Eric George Gray, it gained the respect of racing enthusiasts for its everyday practicality and pace. This was the car which would evolve to incorporate the Ford V8 and become the AC Cobra of legend.

Over the years the AC Cobra has endured, with its unmistakable shape and unique design. With production limited and every car built to an exacting standard, it remains reserved for exclusive clientele.

With its own facilities in the UK and Germany, AC Cars is working with leading industry suppliers for design and development, and construction, and the AC Cobra GT range heralds a new era in the production of the company’s vehicles. In addition to its Donington HQ and facility on the south coast, AC Cars will continue to expand its development and production capabilities in the UK and Europe.