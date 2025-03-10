Local pie-makers Owen Taylor & Sons and Dunston Hall Food Hall crowned at the British Pie Awards 2025

Derbyshire based pie-experts, Owen Taylor & Sons has triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards, taking home the prize for best Beef & Gravy Pie with their Steak Pie, while Dunston Hall Food Hall took the top prize for its Dessert Pie, their Mince Pie with Clementine Pastry. The pie-makers beat off 44 mouth-watering entries across both categories to take home the iconic accolades.

Now in its 17th year, the pie-oneering awards honour the most delectable pies across the nation, ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive, and even eccentric creations. The competition features 26 distinct categories, encompassing traditional favourites alongside Vegetarian, Vegan, and Gluten-Free options.

Owen Taylor & Sons have been butchers since 1922 and are proud to supply both retail and catering customers across the East Midlands. Its on-site bakery is where they produce many of their award winning pies.

Set within the magnificent Dunston Hall Estate on the outskirts of Chesterfield, the Dunston Hall Estate Food Hall is a treasure trove of locally sourced, fresh, and seasonal produce and homemade pies.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, comments: “This year’s awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation’s deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.

O’Callaghan remarks, “Wednesday was an exciting day as we had the chance to sample some truly outstanding pie entries. Owen Taylor & Sons has emerged victorious in the highly competitive Beef & Gravy Pie category with their Steak Pie, while Dunston Hall Food Hall impressed the judges with its Mince Pie with Clementine Pastry in the Dessert Pie category. These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on these well-deserved wins.”

The British Pie Awards recruited the most qualified pie connoisseurs to judge every single entry. A record 169 judges are on the panel, with extensive industry experience between them. This year, the judging panel included representatives from Selfridges, M&S and illustrious department store Fortnum and Mason, alongside esteemed food writers and a Great British Bake Off winner, as well as a plethora of chefs and pie experts.