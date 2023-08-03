Acquisition will support investment firm’s plans to scale

A North East investment firm is looking to build on its future with the acquisition of an architectural practice.

LJC Capital, which is based in Redcar, was set up to build a group of companies with a common goal of delivering first class products services and investments across the region.

It has recently acquired G R Henderson Architectural, made up of father and son team Gordon and Rob Henderson, to form LJC Architectural Design.

Sid McAuley, director at LJC Capital said: “Bringing Gordon and Rob on board gives us 70 years of expertise within the architectural sector. Adding in these services into the group will allow our property and investment arm to grow, providing in-house solutions along with revenue streams from external clients.

“We’ve known and worked with Gordon and Rob for many years; they’re an established, award-winning company and understand our goals and values, so it’s the perfect synergy to join forces.

“I could not be prouder to be able to say that Gordon and Rob are on board, and I know this will give our past and further clients some real reassurance of quality and continuity.”

Gordon added: “This is a great move for us, to be able to merge with a forward-thinking company like LJC Capital. We have an established business with a keen knowledge of the local area and are now part of a multi-disciplined team.

“Being part of a bigger group of companies with the resources that it has will see G R Henderson flourish to its full potential and we will be over the moon to be part of the journey.”

LJC Capital has worked on a number of projects in recent years, identifying and acquiring profitable businesses across various sectors and industries in the UK and Europe.

The team have plans to scale the business over the coming years, adding clients, staff and services to allow LJC Architectural Design to provide clients with a turnkey solution throughout the UK.

For more information, visit https://ljccapital.co.uk/

