SD Home of Menswear by Suit Direct introduces a range of suits, accessories and casualwear from leading brands to Gateshead Metrocentre in a new store

The business has recently started sponsoring local Tyneside boxer Thomas Patrick Ward

SD Home of Menswear by Suit Direct has opened the doors of its Gateshead store, to bring some of the UK’s leading designer menswear to the high street.

The impressive new store, located on Upper Platinum Mall of the Metrocentre, originally opened for eight weeks in 2020, but was forced to close its doors shortly after opening due to the national lockdown. It adds to the brands ever-growing portfolio of stores across the UK including Milton Keynes, Leicester, Reading, Sheffield, Southampton, Birmingham and Cork, plus eight more planned to open in 2021.

Along with the launch of the store, the business has agreed a sponsorship deal with local Tyneside professional boxer Thomas Patrick Ward. Ward, who has been a pro for eight years, is World ranked number 3 by the World Boxing Organisation and 8th by the International Boxing Federation at Super Bantamweight.

SD is one of the fastest growing menswear retailers in the UK, offering a fantastic range of suiting, accessories and casualwear from leading brands including Ted Baker, Selected Homme, Marc Darcy, Ben Sherman, Jack and Jones, Racing Green, Limehaus, Gibson London and Jeff Banks.

From three-piece suits, to casual spring essentials, plus a wide range of accessories, SD aims to be a one-stop-shop for all things men’s fashion.

Alongside a premium offering of occasion wear, SD also offers affordable tailoring for the everyday man, including suits for workwear, proms and job interviews. Plus, a range of casual polo shirts, jackets and jumpers to take you through from day to night.

Mark Cotter, CEO of SD Home of Menswear by Suits Direct, said: “We’re delighted to be re-opening our new Metrocentre SD store to customers, after we were sadly forced to close the doors just after opening last year. At SD we’re dedicated to dressing men well and making men’s tailoring accessible for all.

“We know that the modern man cares about his appearance and we want to make it easy for him to shop the leading brands in occasion wear and smart-casual, all under one roof. We’re opening a number of new stores on high streets throughout the UK in order to do so.

“Our instore teams work tirelessly to make every customer experience enjoyable. We offer one-to-one suiting appointments for those after a little more assistance and the team are always on hand to help wherever possible.

We’re delighted to be sponsoring Tommy Ward. He’s a great fit for the SD family and it’s important for us to be able to get involved with people local to our new stores and it helps us to get to know the communities there. We wish Tommy all the best for his upcoming fights.”

SD by Suit Direct prides itself on providing a comprehensive range of fits and sizes and across a wide range of brands.

To find out more visit https://www.suitdirect.co.uk/ or SD Home of Menswear, Metrocentre, Unit 20 Metrocentre, St. Michael’s Way, Gateshead, NE11 9YG.