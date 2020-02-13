Nic Palmarini, Director of the National Innovation Centre for Ageing in Newcastle, is to speak at leading digital design conference, BIM Show Live on 26-27 February 2020.

The acclaimed author, teacher and applied research scientist is set to discuss ‘Data in a smart world’ to an audience of national design, development and construction professionals at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle.

His talk will explore how in an increasingly smart world, data is the key to understanding more about our environment, our lives, our present and our future. He will shine a light on how technology can help design a more sustainable society and support the needs of an aging population.

He is one of four keynote speakers for this year’s event, along with Radio 4 presenter and TED X speaker, Timandra Harkness; architect and designer Oliver Heath, and Stuart Maggs, CEO and co-founder of Scaled Robotics.

BIM Show Live is the UK’s original Building Information Management (BIM) conference and attracts hundreds of delegates to Newcastle from across the country each year.

Rob Charlton, co-founder of BIM Show Live, said “We’re thrilled to announce Nic Palmarini from the National Innovation Centre for Ageing as one of our keynote speakers.

“Newcastle is leading the way as a national hub for digital construction and innovative thinking. Responding to the event theme – BIM for Good – we’re delighted to have Nic talk about using emerging technology and data to improve our societies.”

Nic Palmarini, Director of the National Innovation Centre for Ageing, said: “I’m delighted to be speaking at BIM Show Live.

“In 2050, there will be more than 2.1 billion people over the age of 60, representing 21.3% of the global population.

“I have a passion for connecting dots across disciplines to bridge academic research with real-world applications and I look forward to discussing the importance of data at this event.”

The National Innovation Centre for Aging, based at Newcastle University, is a world-leading organisation, created with a £40 million investment from UK Government and Newcastle University. The Centre aims to bring together world-leading innovation experts, scientists, industry and the public, to develop, test and bring to market products and services which enhance and improve all aspects of life for our ageing societies.

Newcastle is also home to specialist BIM companies and organisations such as bimstore, NBS and the BIM Academy at Northumbria University.