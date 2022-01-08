The premium performance hatchback is the brand’s first all-electric model

Prices for the 58kWh battery start at £33,735 OTR, available to be ordered at retailers, with a lower-priced 45kWh battery expected to open for order in Q1 2022

Four combinations of power output and battery capacity will be available across 2022: 45kWh 150PS, 58kWh 204PS, 58kWh 231PS e-Boost and 77kWh 231PS e-Boost

First deliveries are anticipated late Q1 2022

Available in three trim levels: V1, V2 and V3

For more information, visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/cars/cupra-range/born.html

Milton Keynes, 15 December 2021 – CUPRA UK has today announced the price of the brand’s first all-electric performance hatchback, Born, with first deliveries expected towards the end of Q1 2022.

With an advanced powertrain and extensive standard equipment list, CUPRA Born will be available in four battery outputs and three trims. The 58kWh 204PS model will be the first to be available from retailers and delivered to UK customers, with additional batteries following soon thereafter during 2022.

‘On the road’ prices for the 58kWh 204PS (150kW) model start from £33,735. This will be followed soon after by the 45kWh 150PS (110kW) derivative, which will be sold at a lower price point. The remaining batteries – 58kWh 231PS (170kW) e-Boost and 77kWh 231PS (170kW) e-Boost – will be available later in 2022, with pricing to be announced in due course.

CUPRA Born 58kWh 204PS (150kW) pricing

Model CO 2 (g/km, WLTP) BiK (2021/22) Price (OTR RRP) V1 0 1% £33,735 V2 0 1% £34,190 V3 0 1% £37,375



The CUPRA brand’s electric journey

Born is both the brand’s first all-electric car, and the second model available exclusively as a CUPRA, following the launch of the Formentor coupe SUV in 2020. It has already been announced that it will be joined in 2024 by the electric SUV, Tavascan, and in 2025 by the small urban electric car, the concept was named UrbanRebel.

Born 58kWh 204PS offers an estimated emission-free range of 263miles* (WLTP), and accelerates 0-31mph in just 2.9* seconds courtesy of a maximum 310Nm of instantaneous torque. The sprint to 62mph is delivered in just 7.3* seconds.

For the 58kWh battery, charging from 0-100% takes 6 hours 15 minutes using an 11kW AC wall charger, but it can also be recharged from 5-80% using a 120kW DC rapid charger in just 35 minutes.

A technology-driven interior

To complement Born’s all-electric powertrain, customers will also be immersed in a technology-driven digital eco-system within the interior comprising everything from an advanced infotainment system, through to an augmented reality head-up display.

The floating 12-inch infotainment system is the centrepiece of the interior, with a 5.3-inch, fully customisable digital cockpit offering a focused look at all the essential information the driver needs, in high-resolution clarity. And, for the first time in a CUPRA model, there is also an augmented reality head-up display (V2 and V3 trims only) that projects crucial driving information onto the windscreen, appearing as if layered onto the external environment. By presenting data such as driver assistance indicators, vehicle speed and navigation commands in this way, it is designed to reduce the need for a driver to take their eyes off the road.

Highly specified trim levels

Customers will be able to choose from three highly specified trim levels: V1, V2 and V3. The 45kWh 150PS powertrain will be available exclusively in V1 trim, while customers will be able to specify all three trim levels with the 58kWh 204PS powertrain.

Alongside the three trim levels there will also be a choice of six paint colours for CUPRA Born: non-metallic Vapor Grey metallic Glacial White, Geyser Silver, Quasar Grey or Rayleigh Red and premium metallic Aurora Blue. On the inside, the Dinamica® seat trim on V3 models can be specified in either Granite Grey or Aurora Blue. All other trims get the eco-conscious Black SEAQUAL® Yarn seats as standard.

The CUPRA Born can be equipped with a range of options including three different alloy wheel designs (one 19” and two 20” options), Dynamic Chassis Control), upgraded Beats AudioTM sound system heat pump skyline panoramic sunroof a cargo pack) (double boot floor and mode 2 charging cable), Pilot (L) pack) (adding travel assist, side assist, rear traffic alert, exit warning, emergency assist, top view camera and intelligent park assist) and Tech (L) pack (featuring KESSY advanced keyless entry with illuminated door handles, wireless phone charging and intelligent park assist).

CUPRA Born V1 trim includes a generous level of specification as standard, featuring:

18” ‘Cyclone’ alloy wheels

Electrically adjustable, folding and heated door mirrors

Rain sensing wipers

Acoustic windshield

Full LED headlights and taillights with welcome home and adverse weather functions

12” infotainment system with navigation, wireless Full Link smartphone integration and CUPRA Connect (including remote access to battery charge, climatisation, profiles and timers)

5.3” digital cockpit display

adaptive cruise control

Front light assist

Rear view camera

Dynamic road sign display

Lane assist

Front and rear park distance control

Drive profile selection (Range, Comfort, Performance, and Individual)

Tiredness recognition system

Emergency steering support with turn assist

Multi-coloured interior ambient lighting

Keyless-Go central locking

Front bucket seats in SEAQUAL ® Yarn

Yarn Leather multi-function heated sports steering wheel

11kW AC charging capability

Mode 3 charging cable

In addition to or in place of V1 trim, CUPRA Born V2 trim adds:

19” ‘Typhoon’ alloy wheels

Dark tinted rear windows

Heated washer nozzles

Augmented reality head-up display

Heated front seats

In addition to or in place of V2 trim, range-topping CUPRA Born V3 trim features:

20” ‘Hurricane’ alloy wheels

Granite Grey Dinamica® bucket seats with 12-way electrically adjustable front seats, which are heated and include a massage function

For more information on the CUPRA Born and the rest of the CUPRA range, visit www.cupraofficial.co.uk

Configure your own using the CUPRA Configurator.