Simon Bailes Peugeot has unveiled the all-electric Peugeot e-2008 SUV which is available for test drive at its dealerships in Northallerton, Stockton and Guisborough.

It combines a smooth driving sensation with sharp instant acceleration, thanks to the immediate engine torque of 260Nm. The silent 100kW (136bhp) engine delivers a serene driving experience with 0g CO2 emissions in driving phase and freedom to drive within emission restriction zones.

The full electric SUV has a high capacity high voltage 50kWh battery, ingeniously installed to maximise space in the passenger compartment and boot. It has a range of up to 206 miles WLTP.

Rapid charging at a public terminal can obtain 80 percent of the vehicle charge in 30 minutes from a 100kW charging station. These are found at most motorway service stations and are being progressively installed across the UK.

The e-2008 SUV may boast the same eye catching lines as its combustion-engine counterpart but it incorporates some exclusive and distinctive design features, including a body-coloured chequered front grille and dichroic lion badge, which changes colour from different angles.

It also comes with an ‘e’ monogram on front side panel and tailgate, and the passenger compartment boasts exclusive Alcantara Greval Grey seat trim.

The energising 3D i-Cockpit, available from Allure level, displays driving information through the configurable 3D head-up digital instrument panel, which can also be projected, like a hologram, via the capacitive colour touchscreen.

Every all-new e-2008 SUV comes with a free Wallbox home charger plus a six-month charging subscription through POLAR, the UK’s largest and best performing public charge network operated by BP Chargemaster.

Not only are savings available through the government subsidy of up to £3,000 but owners benefit from reduced maintenance, ECO mode and the far lower cost of electricity.

It’s no surprise therefore that carbuyer.co.uk concluded it is “eye-catching inside and out, has a decent electric range and is impressively smooth”.

Simon Bailes said: “The e-2008 SUV blends all the style, practicality and excellent build quality of a petrol or diesel but with the benefit of being eco-friendly and cost effective.”

“I’d like to invite you to book a test drive and be amazed by this stylish and practical all-electric SUV.”

Anyone wishing to view or arrange a test drive of the e-2008 can call Simon Bailes Stockton on 01642 423097, Simon Bailes Northallerton on 01609 801493 or Simon Bailes Guisborough on 01287 221433.