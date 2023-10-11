All-new BMW iDrive coming to the Neue Klasse

The new display and operating system will be available in the Neue Klasse from 2025

BMW Panoramic Vision enhancing BMW driver orientation

User experience for all passengers

Note: This press release is a 1:1 copy of the original issued by BMW headquarters in Germany. No adaptations have been made to cater for the UK market.

Munich. With the new BMW iDrive, the BMW Group is bringing a display and operating concept to the next vehicle generation which enables a completely new intuitive interaction paradigm between the driver and vehicle. The next development leap will follow in the Neue Klasse from 2025. The future generation of BMW iDrive will transform the vehicle into a digital experience space. With BMW Panoramic Vision, a new multifunction steering wheel, the new central display and a new BMW 3D head-up display as central display and operating elements, the quintessential BMW user experience is being reinterpreted in all Neue Klasse models.

Logical progression of BMW iDrive with new technologies.

The next technological leap enables a modern, characteristically BMW interior design with a focus on touch and advanced voice interaction. BMW iDrive in the Neue Klasse is characterised by four central elements.The new BMW Panoramic Vision provides a fresh take on the quintessential BMW driver orientation and content for all passengers. BMW Panoramic Vision is based on a completely new head-up display technology. It projects information at a height perfectly matched to the driver across the entire width of the windscreen. BMW Panoramic Vision is complemented by the new BMW 3D head-up display for active driving situations, which displays the required information, such as assisted driving or traffic guidance, with high precision as 3D animations in the driver’s line of sight. With the new multifunction steering wheel, the display contents of BMW Panoramic Vision and the BMW 3D head-up display can be individually controlled according to the principle eyes on the road, hands on the wheel. Operation is convenient and precise via the steering wheel buttons, and is enhanced by the active haptic feedback and multilayer technology. BMW iDrive in the Neue Klasse focuses on the new central display with characteristically BMW styling and intuitive touch function. The matrix backlight technology of the new central display ensures a high resolution for the displays, vibrant colours and strong contrast, regardless of the specific light conditions.

The future BMW iDrive will continue to feature the QuickSelect concept introduced in 2023. The system in the Neue Klasse is based on a highly integrated software architecture and uses the next generation of the BMW Operating System. The vehicle’s smart connectivity with the BMW Cloud as well as the customer’s digital ecosystem creates an immersive user experience and brings a new dimension to the human-car interaction. It transforms the vehicles of the Neue Klasse into digital experience spaces.