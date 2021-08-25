A new service for unemployed people across the North-East has been launched to support local people to become job ready, or to move into paid employment.

Making a Difference is a three-year European Social Fund match funded service delivering free support to people living across County Durham, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

The Service, delivered by Education Development Trust, welcomed its first participants in June. Participants receive free support from a qualified Employment Coach at regular intervals for a period of up to four months. How often you meet, and the type of support you receive will be determined by your Employment Coach and tailored to meet your individual needs.

There are many different activities which you may benefit from, including workshops covering CV’s and interview skills, and taster days with local employers. You will also get the opportunity to attend regular employment events, such as jobs fairs and roadshows showcasing different sectors. You will develop your skills, confidence, and become able to make informed career decisions.

Elaine Inglis, Assistant Director, Careers, at Education Development Trust commented:

“We are delighted to be delivering this exciting new service in the North East, drawing on our expertise of delivering similar Employability programmes across the country. Our team is in place, and we are looking forward to working closely with participants, at a time when many people will be looking for this type of support.”

If you are interested in finding out more about the service please contact the Making a Difference team on 0191 933 7071 or email mades.ne@educationdevelopmenttrust.com

You can also follow the Making a Difference programme on Twitter at @EmploySupportNE and via Facebook @Making-a-Difference-NE