Award-Winning Hackstons Unveils Luxury Wine, Whisky and Spirits Especially Curated for Easter Celebrations

Award-winning Hackstons is celebrating Easter with the launch of a curated selection of exceptional bottles offering thoughtful and luxurious gifting inspiration for the season.

Renowned for transforming premium drinks retail and tangible asset ownership, Hackstons continues to champion excellence, craftsmanship and discovery across the world of fine wine, whisky and spirits.

This Easter, the Knightsbridge flagship shines a spotlight on five standout bottles that combine pedigree, quality and celebration, each hand-selected by Hackstons’ experts for its character, story and suitability for marking the occasion in style.

Hackstons’ latest curation brings together a diverse collection spanning the Southern Rhône, Austria’s Kamptal region, Scotland’s most revered distilleries and Portugal’s historic Port houses, offering a range of options for those looking to celebrate in style with something truly memorable.

Each bottle has been chosen not only for its exceptional quality but also for the experience it offers, whether that’s elevating an Easter lunch, pairing with seasonal dishes or gifting a collectible bottle to be enjoyed on a future occasion.

At the heart of the selection is 2012 Vieux Télégraphe Châteauneuf du Pape, from the legendary Domaine du Vieux Télégraphe estate in the Southern Rhône. (£115)

Sourced from the famed La Crau plateau, known for its galets-covered soils, the wine displays an intense nose of dark cherries, blueberries, liquorice and coffee. The palate reveals red berries, stewed plums and savoury notes, finishing with a subtle gaminess. This wine was selected it for its depth and ageing potential, noting it as an ideal pairing for lamb and a centrepiece for an Easter feast.

Also featured is 2022 Bründlmayer Grüner Veltliner Langenloiser Alte Reben, an elegant Austrian white from Kamptal (£43). Crafted with a strong focus on ecological vineyard practices, the wine shows concentrated aromas of white pepper, lemon, apricot and blanched almond. Its smoky, spicy finish and mineral backbone make it particularly suited to vegetable-led dishes and seasonal Easter sides, offering a refined and versatile option for the table.

For whisky enthusiasts, the collection includes Daftmill 2011 Winter Batch (£103.50), a limited Lowlands single malt from one of Scotland’s smallest farm distilleries. Produced using estate-grown barley and matured in first-fill ex-bourbon barrels, the whisky reveals soft orchard fruits, honey and fresh barley with a gentle grassy note. Hackstons recommend pairing it with lighter chocolate, such as honeycomb milk chocolate, to complement its creamy texture and delicate sweetness.

A standout aged expression comes in the form of Balblair 25 Year Old Single Malt Whisky (£590), an indulgent Highland whisky matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in Spanish oak butts. It offers aromas of ripe apricot, liquorice and toasted oak, followed by a palate of chocolate praline, orange oil and tobacco leaf, with a warm, smooth finish. Its richness and complexity make it an exceptional after-dinner dram, particularly when paired with high-cocoa dark chocolate.

Completing the selection is 1997 Fonseca Vintage Port (£99), a benchmark example from one of Portugal’s most historic Port houses. The wine delivers layers of sweet blue and red fruits, warming spice, coconut and floral notes, supported by a dark mineral structure. Ideal as a dessert pairing, it works beautifully with spiced dark chocolate, enhancing both the wine’s depth and the chocolate’s savoury edge.

A Hackstons spokesperson said: “Easter is a time for bringing people together around great food and drink. This selection has been carefully chosen to complement the season, from wines that elevate a traditional lunch to exceptional whiskies and Port for after-dinner moments. Each bottle tells its own story and adds something special to the celebration.”

The collection is available now through Hackstons’ Knightsbridge flagship and online. Additional Easter gifting ideas can also be explored at the Hackstons website.

For more information about Hackstons, its Knightsbridge flagship store, or to explore the Easter selection, visit www.hackstons.com.