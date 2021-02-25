On 3 March 2021, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will take to the podium to unveil his 2021 Spring Budget, almost exactly a year since delivering his first.

Over the past year we have seen an array of legislative measures implemented; some have been introduced to react to the magnifying and devastating impacts of the Coronavirus, others introduced to coincide with ongoing matters such as Brexit and leaving the European Union.

In last year’s budget, ambitious infrastructure plans were revealed and the Chancellor announced the highest level of investment since 1955. Following the Summer Statement unveiled on July 8, it was confirmed in September 2020 that the planned Autumn Budget would be scrapped due to the continuing effects of the Pandemic.

So, what can we expect to see from Sunak this spring?

The UK Government have announced this Budget will set out the next phase to tackle the virus, its plan to further protect jobs and will be published alongside the Office for Budget Responsibility’s latest forecasts.

Join our webinar

Join us on 4 March for our Spring Budget 2021 update. Our expert panel will take you through the technical issues arising from the Chancellor’s speech and provide a practical assessment of the key announcements and their impact for both businesses and individuals.

As ever with the Budget, the devil is in the detail. Our presenters will also look to highlight any issues the Chancellor may not have made obvious in his address to Parliament.

To register your place at our webinar, please click here: