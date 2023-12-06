YOLO REOPENS AT STACK SEABURN

ONE of STACK Seaburn’s most popular outlets will reopen this week (Wednesday 6 December) – bigger and better than before.

YOLO Coffee & Kitchen, which is operated by STACK, closed in September for a full refurbishment and expansion.

And not only has it more than doubled in size to offer inside seating for 70 customers, but it has also been entirely redecorated with wood panelling and exposed brick, furnished with leather seating, marble table tops, planting and accented in gold.

The coffee shop will now also serve directly into the plaza – taking over the former Boojie Burger hatch – with the full menu and hot drinks available to order.

The menu covers breakfast classics – available until 6.30pm – including full English, eggs benedict, avocado with eggs on toast, and breakfast wraps.

Big American style loaded pancakes and waffles are available for those with a sweeter tooth, while toasties provide a lunch time staple with new options such as chicken, red pesto and cheese toastie and a firm favourite – sausage, beans and cheese toastie now on the menu.

The venue will offer a full range of hot and cold drinks along with festive specials such as Baileys hot chocolate and pancakes filled with toffee apple crumble or Terry’s chocolate orange Nutella.

To celebrate YOLO Coffee & Kitchen’s re-opening, STACK is running a buy-one-get-one-free offer on standard hot drinks across its social media channels.

The offer will run from Monday 11 December to Friday 15 December from 10am – 6pm, and all customers need to do to claim the offer is show the Facebook or Instagram post when placing their order.

The first 200 customers will also get entered into a draw to win a Ringtons hamper, kindly donated by their main supplier of tea and coffee, and there will be the chance to sample a variety of dishes throughout the opening two weeks.

Joanne Kennedy, Food Operations Director of STACK said; “The decision to invest and expand our beloved YOLO Coffee & Kitchen was an easy one.

“Since opening in 2021 the coffee shop has proved a popular stop off for dog walkers and customers looking for a cosy spot to enjoy breakfast or lunch, and at peak times often reached capacity.

“We’re also very excited to be able to offer the full coffee shop menu from the hatch directly into the plaza, giving STACK customers a dessert option, which is often requested in customer feedback.

“What better time of year to launch than as the festive season arrives, which means our festive hot drinks and pancakes can be enjoyed by everyone who is coming along for our packed Christmas entertainment line-up.”

The coffee shop will open from 8am to 7pm with the internal plaza hatch trading from 11am to 10pm.

For further information on all food outlets at STACK visit www.stackseaburn.com.