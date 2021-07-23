Visual enhancements, audio and infotainment updates and trim line revisions

enable the four rings to shine even brighter in the UK

Package of Model Year updates includes Amazon Alexa integration for many models and new Sonos audio for A1 Sportback, Q2 and Q3

New colours, visual enhancements for Black Edition and Vorsprung versions

New Sport Edition trim level for A7 Sportback, e-tron Sportback range gains Technik, Sport and Black Edition options in line with e-tron SUV

Updates apply to all orders placed from today

Milton Keynes, June 11, 2021 – Desirable, technologically formidable and environmentally responsible – the latest Audi range is designed to be all these things and more, but as the continual pursuit of progress is a cornerstone of Vorsprung durch Technik an update programme for the 2022 Model Year is about to further accentuate all these attributes in many model lines. Attractive new trim levels, detail enhancements and wheel designs, fresh colours and advanced new entertainment features from Amazon and Sonos are among the changes, which now take effect for orders placed with UK Audi Centres.

“From the high-tech A1 Sportback to the high octane R8 sports car, and from the punchy A3 Sportback TFSI e plug-in hybrid to the redoubtable all-electric RS e-tron GT, the Audi range already excels at every level,“ commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “This enhancement programme will ensure that our model lines maintain their edge aesthetically and technologically, and are perfectly placed to capitalise on a new model year notable, hopefully, as a period of greater stability and renewed consumer confidence.“

Highlights of the 2022 Model Year Audi Update Programme

Giving voice to technology – the MIB3 infotainment platform and Amazon Alexa

Media and navigation in the majority of Audi models are now delivered by an updated, third-generation modular infotainment platform known as MIB 3, and one of its many additional benefits is the ability to integrate the Amazon Alexa voice assistant using the Audi connect internet link. As a result, all Audi models except for the Q2, TT and R8 will offer Alexa access using the same vocal commands as the in-home service. For the 2022 Model Year, Alexa becomes available in the range from the A4 Saloon and Avant upwards, and other models will follow. Via Alexa users will be able to stream music and audiobooks, access over 80,000 Alexa skills and even lock household doors, control lighting and operate garage doors from within the car via the smart home control function.

Sonos – now a big noise in the A1, Q2 and Q3

Famous for its compact home speakers and amplifiers with expansive sound, new and exclusive Audi audio partner Sonos applied its considerable expertise to the development of an exceptional new in-car system for the recently launched Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron fully electric SUVs. Now it has turned its attention to top-tier Vorsprung versions of the A1, Q2 and Q3, which as part of the 2022 Model Year update programme also now deliver an exceptional listening experience courtesy of the highly regarded company. Their advanced new Sonos system, which replaces their original Bang & Olufsen components, is also available for other trim lines in each range as part of the optional Comfort and Sound Pack.

Cover story – Dinamica Microfibre upholstery from sustainable sources for many more models

Also seen first in the Q4 e-tron SUVs and the e-tron GT models, the breathable microfibre material Dinamica brings an increased focus on sustainability to the A3, A4, A5, A6, A7 Sportback and Q5 as part of the package of Model Year changes. Used in combination with traditional and synthetic leathers, the new material replaces the suede-effect Alcantara trim which has been a longstanding feature of the sport seats in these models, and has very similar properties.

Polyester fibres obtained from recycled PET bottles, old textiles and other residual materials that would otherwise be consigned to landfill or incinerated account for 45 per cent of its composition. Recycling polyester rather than producing it from new raw materials using the traditional petroleum-based production process is significantly less energy-intensive and reduces associated carbon emissions by around 80 per cent.

More choice, consistency and simplicity – revised trim structures, new trim lines

Rationalisation of the Audi range structure and optional equipment lines continues to be a key priority for Audi UK as it seeks to simplify and expedite the model selection and ordering processes for customers wherever possible. To this end, adjustments to trim structures form part of the latest update programme. In the A5 range the limited-run Edition 1 trim, introduced at the same time as extensive revisions to the model lines in 2020, has been phased out in Sportback and Coupe variants in favour of the popular Black Edition specification; and in the e-tron range the fully electric SUV’s Technik, Sport and Black Edition trim levels also now become available for the e-tron Sportback to equalise their respective ranges.

In addition to the alignment measures, a new trim level also offers A7 Sportback customers an attractive midpoint specification between the entry-level Sport and mid-range S line tiers. The new Sport Edition option is available in conjunction with all standard TFSI and TDI engines, and also with the petrol-electric drivetrain powering the 50 TFSI e plug-in hybrid. Carrying a premium of £900 over Sport model equivalents, it gains exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels, privacy glass and a black styling pack adding gloss black highlights to the Singleframe grille and grille surround, front and rear bumper elements, side window trims and door mirror housings.

A shade darker – the updated Black Edition and Vorsprung specification options

Included in the package of changes for the new model year are external enhancements for the range-topping Vorsprung versions of the majority of models, which already combine S line styling with black trim detailing for elements such as the Singleframe grille and frame, air intakes and window cappings as part of the black styling pack. Updated Vorsprung models will now also feature front and rear Audi rings and model designation badges in either matt black or gloss black and their engine or motor designation badges will also be removed, except in the case of ‘S’ and ‘RS’ models. Depending on the range, some Black Edition models also benefit from these changes (see below for more detail).

Model-by-model – the updates

(Note – Model lines that do not appear here do not feature specification changes for MY22)

A1 Sportback:

Sonos sound system becomes standard for Vorsprung models and forms part of optional Comfort and Sound Pack available for all other versions

Vorsprung model styling upgrades also now include the addition of black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate to complement the standard black styling pack. The engine designation (i.e 25 TFSI, 35 TFSI etc) will also be removed in these versions.

Side assist also becomes a standard feature of the assistance package for A1 Sportback Vorsprung models – using two rear-mounted radar sensors the system helps the driver with lane-change manoeuvres by monitoring other traffic travelling within around 70 metres of the car and issuing visual alerts if it detects a vehicle located in the blind spot or approaching quickly from the rear.



A3 Sportback and Saloon

All A3 Vorsprung and S3 Vorsprung models gain black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the boot lid/tailgate as an addition to the standard black styling pack. The engine designation will also be removed in A3 Vorsprung versions.

Edition 1 models feature sport seats newly upholstered in a combination of synthetic Twin leather and the breathable microfibre Dinamica made using 45 per cent recycled textile and plastic content (in place of previous Twin leather and Alcantara combination)



A4 Saloon, Avant and allroad:

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard across the ranges, bringing extensive additional functionality accessible using the same commands as the familiar in-house system

Audi Smartphone Interface upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

Upholstery combining leather with Dinamica microfibre is new to S line and Black Edition models, which previously featured a combination of leather and Alcantara. Exceptions are the S4 Black Edition and S4 Avant Black Edition, which retain full fine Nappa leather upholstery

A4 and S4 Black Edition models benefit from new 19-inch ‘five-arm flag design’ Audi Sport alloy wheels in gloss anthracite black, replacing the original 19-inch ‘five-arm rotor’ wheel design which remains a no-cost option for both variants

Black Edition and Vorsprung versions of the A4 and S4 (excluding A4 allroad Vorsprung) also gain black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the boot lid/tailgate. A4 Saloon Black Edition and Vorsprung models also now feature a black boot-mounted spoiler. The engine designation is removed in A4 Black Edition and Vorsprung versions.

A head-up display projecting key navigation and driver assistance information onto the windscreen in the driver’s field of vision becomes available as a standalone option for the RS 4 Avant



A5 Sportback, Coupé and Cabriolet:

Edition 1 specification is discontinued in the Sportback and Coupé ranges and replaced with Black Edition, which in line with other models is positioned between A5 S line and Vorsprung and S5 and S5 Vorsprung – equipment highlights include 20-inch x 9J ‘five-twin spoke polygon’ design alloy wheels in gloss anthracite black, black styling pack with additional black front and rear Audi rings and model badging (engine designation removed in A5 models), black rear spoiler

A5 Sportback and Coupé Vorsprung and S5 Sportback and Coupé Vorsprung models also gain black front and rear Audi rings and black badging

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard across the ranges

Audi Smartphone Interface upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

Upholstery combining leather with Dinamica microfibre made using waste textiles and plastics now features in S line and new Black Edition versions of the A5 Sportback and Coupé, and S line and Edition 1 versions of the A5 Cabriolet. New S5 Sportback and Coupé Black Edition models are two exceptions as they feature full fine Nappa leather upholstery.

A head-up display becomes available as a standalone option for the RS 5 Sportback and Coupé

A wind deflector becomes available as a standalone option for all A5 Cabriolet models



A6 Saloon and Avant:

Previously optional for all bar the Vorsprung versions, the Technology Pack becomes a range-wide standard feature as part of the 2022 Model Year update. It brings onboard MMI Navigation Plus, the Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Phone Box wireless charging and connectivity and the Audi connect Package Plus including Amazon Alexa integration.

The Audi Smartphone Interface is upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

The S6 Saloon and Avant and RS 6 Avant, which previously featured the Audi Virtual Cockpit as standard, upgrade to the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with additional ‘dynamic’ and ‘sport’ display views

S line and Black Edition versions of the A6 Saloon and Avant feature sport seats combining leather with the more sustainably produced Dinamica microfibre in place of their original leather and Alcantara upholstery. Black Edition versions are also enhanced by striking carbon twill inlays

A heated steering wheel is added to the already extensive specification offered by Vorsprung versions

New 20-inch Audi Sport 10-spoke star black alloy wheels are optionally available to replace the standard 20-inch wheel in Black Edition versions, and Vorsprung models feature a new anthracite black, diamond cut 21-inch Audi Sport wheel in a five-V-spoke structured design. The A6 allroad Vorsprung also now features a 21-inch Audi Sport five-twin-spoke module wheel in matt titanium with inserts in gloss black

New exterior metallic paint colours include Ultra Blue for S and RS models, Manhattan Grey for Sport models and Chronos Grey and Dew Silver for the A6 allroad.

A6 and S6 Vorsprung models gain black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the boot lid/tailgate to complement the standard black styling pack. The engine designation will also be removed in A6 and A6 allroad Vorsprung versions, and the model and engine badging in TFSI e Vorsprung variants

A head-up display is now available as a standalone option for RS 6 models



A7 Sportback:

A new Sport Edition trim positioned between the existing Sport and S line options become available for A7 Sportback TFSI, TFSI e and TDI models for the 2022 Model Year. Over and above the extensive Sport model equipment it adds exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels, a black styling pack including black door mirror housings and privacy glass

The existing Audi connect Package Plus is further enhanced by Amazon Alexa integration

The Audi Smartphone Interface is upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

S7 Sportback and RS 7 Sportback models benefit from an upgrade to the Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with additional ‘dynamic’ and ‘sport’ display views

S line and Black Edition versions of the A7 Sportback feature sport seats combining leather with Dinamica microfibre in place of their original leather and Alcantara upholstery. The S7 Black Edition retains its full Valcona leather upholstery. Black Edition versions upgrade to carbon twill inlays

A7 Sportback and S7 Sportback Black Edition and Vorsprung versions gain a heated steering wheel

New exterior metallic paint colours include Chronos Grey, Dew Silver, Manhattan Grey as an exclusive colour for Sport versions and Ultra Blue for S models

A7 Sportback and S7 Sportback Vorsprung models are visually enhanced by black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate to complement the standard black styling pack. The engine designation will also be removed in A7 Sportback Vorsprung versions, and model badging will also be deleted from the TFSI e Vorsprung.

A head-up display is now available as a standalone option for RS 7 Sportback models



Q2:

Sonos sound system becomes standard for Vorsprung models and forms part of optional Comfort and Sound Pack available for all other versions

Black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate will complement the standard black styling pack in Q2 Vorsprung and SQ2 Black Edition models. The engine designation will also be removed in Q2 Vorsprung versions.



Q3 and Q3 Sportback:

The new Q3 TFSI e and Q3 Sportback TFSI e plug-in hybrids become available to order as part of the update package for the 2022 Model Year – OTR pricing from £37,810 OTR

Sonos sound system becomes standard for Vorsprung versions and forms part of optional Comfort and Sound Pack available for all other versions

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard across the ranges

The Alcantara and synthetic Twin leather upholstery featuring in Q3 Vorsprung models is replaced by full Twin leather. RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback models retain their honeycomb-stitched fine Nappa leather upholstery

In addition to their black styling pack, Vorsprung models will now feature black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate. The engine designation will also be removed.



Q5 and Q5 Sportback:

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard for SUV and Sportback ranges

The Audi Smartphone Interface is upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

Vorsprung models feature new black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate. The engine designation is also removed in Q5 Vorsprung and Q5 Sportback Vorsprung models.

S line versions of the Q5 and Q5 Sportback feature sport seats combining leather with Dinamica microfibre in place of their original leather and Alcantara upholstery.



Q7:

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard

The Audi Smartphone Interface is upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

Q7 Vorsprung and SQ7 Black Edition and Vorsprung models feature new black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate. The engine designation is also removed in Q7 Vorsprung models.

Mythos Black is added to the palette of optional colours for all models



Q8:

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard

The Audi Smartphone Interface is upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

Q8 Vorsprung and SQ8 Black Edition and Vorsprung models feature new black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate. The engine designation is also removed in Q8 Vorsprung models.

Mythos Black becomes available as a colour choice for all models, and Nardo Grey joins the options list for the RS Q8



e-tron and e-tron Sportback:

The e-tron Sportback range becomes available with new Technik (from £63,075 OTR), Sport (from £65,775 OTR) and Black Edition (from £71,425 OTR) trim options, bringing its specification structure into line with the SUV (see main text)

Vorsprung trim becomes available for the e-tron S and e-tron Sportback S

Amazon Alexa integration becomes standard

The Audi Smartphone Interface is upgraded to include wireless connectivity for Android handsets as well as iOS devices

A 22KW on-board charger becomes available as an option for all models, doubling capacity from 11 kW to as much as 22 kW for faster AC charging at appropriate terminals

e-tron Vorsprung and e-tron Sportback Vorsprung models feature new black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate. Motor designation badging will be removed for these versions



TT and TT Roadster:

TT Black Edition and Vorsprung and TTS Black Edition and Vorsprung models feature new black model badging and black Audi rings in the Singleframe grille and on the tailgate/boot lid.



R8: