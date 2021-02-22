Deposit contributions between £750 – £3,000 available with up to 4.9% APR Representative* on Solutions Personal Contract Plan

Offers include award-winning new Octavia, plug-in hybrid iV and vRS models

Drive Now Pay Later available across ŠKODA range until 31st March 2021

Milton Keynes, 02 February 2021: For drivers who made a New Year’s resolution to grab a great deal on a new ŠKODA, the brand’s latest finance offers will make very attractive reading. Customers can take advantage of generous deposit contributions of between £750 – £3,000 (4.9% APR Representative*) and save money with a Service Plan from just £99^.

FABIA

The ever-popular Fabia can be purchased with a 0% APR Solutions Personal Contract Plan* that includes a deposit contribution of £750. Buyers also get three years roadside assistance as part of the deal and have the option of adding a service plan (that covers the car’s first two consecutive services) for just £99^.

SCALA

Customers requiring more space can take advantage of an equally attractive deal on the acclaimed Scala range. With a Solutions PCP, ŠKODA will make a deposit contribution of £2,250. The deal comes with 4.9% APR Representative*, three year’s roadside assistance and the option to add a Service Plan for £159^ (includes first two consecutive services). The offer is available on all models in the Scala range except SE Technology.

OCTAVIA

ŠKODA’s newest model, the fourth-generation Octavia, also comes with a range of attractive finance offers (SE Technology models excluded). The recently crowned Auto Express Car of the Year can be secured with 4.1% APR Representative* and deposit contributions ranging from £1,500 for the award-winning Octavia iV plug-in hybrid and sporty vRS models to £2,000 for the standard model. All Octavia customers choosing to finance with a Solutions PCP can add a Service Plan (first two consecutive services) for just £159^.

SUPERB

The Superb remains the default choice in its sector and comes with a generous £3,000 deposit contribution for buyers financing with a Solutions PCP. Customers who prefer to choose the increased efficiency of the new plug-in hybrid Superb iV model can secure a deposit contribution of £2,250. Both Superb deals attract 4.9% APR Representative* finance and include three year’s roadside assistance and the option to add a Service Plan (first two consecutive services) for an additional £159^. The offer is available on all models except SE Technology.

KAMIQ & KAROQ

ŠKODA’s popular SUV range has always represented incredible value for money and now, thanks to a range of new Solutions PCP offers, there’s never been a better time to pick one up. The new Kamiq finance package attracts 4.9% APR Representative* finance and comes with a £1,750 deposit contribution, while the larger Karoq has the same 4.9% APR Representative* finance but a larger deposit contribution of £2,000. The Karoq offer is available on all models except the SE Technology.

KODIAQ

Customers looking to pick up another great deal on a ŠKODA SUV should look no further than the multi-award-winning Kodiaq that comes with a £3,000 deposit contribution and low rate finance at 3.9% APR Representative*. All ŠKODA SUV models financed with a Solutions PCP come with three years roadside assistance and the option to add a Service Plan (covers the first two consecutive services) for additional £159^.

ŠKODA has launched Drive Now Pay Later, to allow customers the opportunity to drive away in a new ŠKODA and not pay anything for the first three months of their contract (up to 4.9% APR Representative*), when purchased on Solutions PCP.

To take advantage of these finance deals, vehicles must be ordered before 01/04/2021 and delivered by 01/07/2021. In keeping with Government guidelines, ŠKODA showrooms in the UK remain closed to visitors however all ŠKODA retailers are digitally open and are contactable via telephone, zoom call or email. Customers can also make an appointment with the ŠKODA Virtual Showroom where product experts can demonstrate the vehicle and answer any questions, by visiting www.ŠKODA.co.uk