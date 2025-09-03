Ben calls on automotive family to get ready and spread festive cheer through Christmas fundraising activities

Today, Ben is inviting its automotive family to get ready and spread festive cheer by signing up to Christmas Jumper Day and sending Ben Christmas cards, which raise vital funds in support of those struggling or in crisis.

Ben is cranking up festivities this winter by inviting the whole automotive community to get involved in its Christmas Jumper Day on Friday 12 December, or any day that month. Participants simply sign up, wear their most dazzling (or delightfully dreadful) Christmas jumper, round up colleagues and collect a £3 donation per person – the cost of a coffee. It’s the perfect opportunity to get together, have some festive fun and spark change for industry colleagues facing hardship.

For over 35 years, Ben has also been selling its unique, motor-themed Christmas cards, some of which are designed by renowned motoring artist, Richard Wheatland. There is a new automotive design for 2025 to appeal to avid Wheatland collectors and new buyers alike. In addition, Ben’s shop is selling e-cards and Christmas essentials like wrapping paper and tags.

Support Ben this Christmas

Get involved in Christmas Jumper Day: click here

Buy Ben’s cards and Christmas essentials: click here

Cost-of-living pressures continue to bite and, this winter, there will be many families worried about keeping the roof over their heads, heat in their homes and putting food on the table. By donning a festive knit on Christmas Jumper Day and sending Ben Christmas cards, you will be spreading festive cheer while giving hope to those struggling in our automotive family. Funds raised will also bring gifts to go under the tree and put smiles on faces this Christmas.

Matt Wigginton, Director of Growth & Development, said: “We can’t wait to start the festivities and we hope our whole automotive family will get involved! Why not turn your office into a festive spectacle for the day; run a competition for the tackiest jumper or ‘most creative knit selfie’; or raffle a Ben bear to raise vital funds. Christmas Jumper Day is such an easy one to get involved in and it helps everyone to get into the festive spirit.

“Also, by sending Ben Christmas cards, you’re raising awareness about Ben, as well as raising funds. Fundraising has never been more important for us – it’s still really tough out there and thousands of people in our automotive family urgently need us. Together, we can make a life-changing, often life-saving, difference to the lives of our automotive family so please get involved today.”

Ben also wants to ensure automotive people know they can turn to Ben if they need support.

The charity is here for automotive industry people this winter so if you work, or have worked, in the automotive industry we urge you to get in touch now if you’re at breaking point via our free and confidential helpline. Don’t suffer in silence, contact our helpline: 08081 311 333 or use our webchat at www.ben.org.uk.

When any member of our automotive family is struggling or in crisis, we all rally to support them.