MINI opens JCW Electrical store at Goodwood Revival 2025

MINI to showcase racing heritage with 1960’s inspired ‘JCW Electrical’ store.

Earls Court Motor Show based stand offers visitors immersive games, experiences and competitions.

A blend of nostalgia and innovation with MINI John Cooper Works, MINI John Cooper Works Aceman & the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally winning Mini Cooper S on display.

Goodwood Revival takes place at the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit, between 12th-14th September 2025.

MINI is delighted to announce its return to the Goodwood Revival 2025, with a nostalgic stand dubbed ‘JCW Electrical’. Located within the Earls Court Motor Show, the 1960s inspired electronics store will celebrate MINIs rich racing heritage and bold innovation.

The latest John Cooper Works models – the MINI John Cooper Works and MINI John Cooper Works Aceman will be on display, while the iconic 1964 Monte Carlo rally winning Mini Cooper S – raced by Paddy Hopkirk and co-driver Henry Liddon – will take centre stage.

In keeping with the period-perfect feel of the event, the stand will feature an eclectic collection of vintage television sets, showcasing race-winning footage and iconic MINI adverts from past and present. In addition, visitors can answer a wall-mounted telephone to be greeted with audio from MINI racing triumphs.

Guests will also be able to play ‘Time for a Tune up’ where they will be challenged to tune a retro radio in the hope to win exclusive MINI merchandise, While younger attendees can try their chances on the famous Monte Carlo Scalextric track.

The 2025 Goodwood Revival takes place between Friday 12th – Sunday 14th September. More information on the Revival can be found here.