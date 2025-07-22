Ben steps up summer holidays support for automotive families facing cost-of-living pressures

Automotive industry charity, Ben, today highlights the ongoing cost-of-living pressures faced by automotive families and launches the third year of its summer holidays support programme.

Ben is spreading the word that the charity is here for families and individuals who are struggling with money worries, debt or urgent financial need this summer and beyond. Ben’s summer holidays support programme continues to provide families with essentials, including food; bills; school uniforms; emotional support and an opportunity to spend quality time together on a day out or activity, creating precious memories as a family.

In the past year, Ben’s helpline supported over 15,000 enquiries and over 700 financial grants were administered to those struggling with money. And, according to Ben’s latest research, money worries remain a big problem for automotive workers, with many still impacted by cost-of-living pressures. 1 in 6 people reported skipping meals, 1 in 5 have experienced issues with debt and 1 in 4 of those considering leaving the industry reported they had financial problems.

With the summer holidays now in full swing, this time of year can be even more challenging for parents. Additional costs add up with children at home and activities, childcare, back-to-school items such as uniforms, bags and PE kits add to the financial strain. This is why Ben is urging automotive families to get in touch if they need support and quality time together. Ben’s purpose is to empower its automotive family to live their best lives – and family time is an integral part of that.

Families who have received Ben’s support recently said:

“This is amazing…. I don’t even know how to thank you for all the help and support.”

“Thank you again for even taking the time to support me and my family.”

“Thank you for being there for me. It means a lot.”

“All uniforms are now purchased. Thanks to you I have one less thing to worry about.

The BMTA Trust is bolstering Ben’s summer support programme this year by providing £3,000 towards costs.

Rachel Clift, Ben’s CEO, said: “While summer should be an enjoyable time when families come together, it can bring real stress for those facing money worries. Ben’s new vision of an automotive family that thinks well, feels well, lives well and works well, focuses on a person’s whole life, including family and loved ones who play a big part in our overall health and wellbeing. That’s why, in addition to vital financial assistance, we’re helping families create meaningful experiences during the holidays, whether that’s a fun day out or a shared activity, that create lasting memories.

“Cost-of-living pressures continue to hit home, and our latest annual health and wellbeing survey found that stress and financial concerns remain among the biggest challenges for our sector. That’s why our purpose of empowering our automotive family to live their best lives is so important – we want to help people thrive.

“It’s vital we spread the word – Ben is here for automotive families this summer and beyond. We urge anyone feeling the financial strain to reach out early, as this can make all the difference.”

How to access Ben’s support

Ben’s helpline and services are available to anyone working, or who has worked, in the automotive industry, plus their family dependents.

Call: 08081 311 333

08081 311 333 Webchat: www.ben.org.uk

www.ben.org.uk Online support: www.ben.org.uk.

Sign up to receive tips, advice and tools from Ben at www.ben.org.uk/signup and, for online support with money, visit www.ben.org.uk/money.