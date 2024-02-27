Bentley announces 2024 dates for Extraordinary Journeys UK

Exclusive driving experience offers the chance to drive from the Home of Bentley in Cheshire to The Macallan Estate in Speyside

The carefully planned driving route covers some of the UK’s most beautiful roads, hidden culinary hotspots, luxury eco-accommodation and a visit to Bentley’s partner brand, The Macallan

Each location throughout the programme has been carefully selected for values of luxury, sustainability, and seasonal produce

Spanning five days and four nights, the programme will run across two different dates in 2024

The event is open to customers and Bentley fans around the world, although places are limited

Places are £14,950 per person, use of a Bentley included

Tickets can be purchased via: https://www.bentleymotors.com/en/world-of-bentley/experiences/events/uk-extraordinary-journey.html

(Crewe, 24 January 2024) Bentley Motors invites you to join an Extraordinary Journey of discovery. Now in its third year, the Extraordinary Journeys UK have seen guests from across the world come together to enjoy grand touring of some of the most stunning British landscapes. Bentley’s guests can connect with likeminded people, switch off from the stress of their daily lives and enjoy the itinerary that Bentley Motors has curated for them.

The once-in-a-lifetime road trip experiences offer the chance to drive a Bentley through stunning British landscapes, including the Peak District, the Yorkshire Dales and the Cairngorms. The breathtakingly scenic route begins at the home of Bentley Motors in Crewe, Cheshire, and finishes at The Macallan Estate in Scotland’s protected Speyside region.

Caren Jochner, Global Head of Brand Experience at Bentley, commented: “Bentley’s prestige and quality credentials as a maker of luxury cars are undisputed and we are always looking at ways to widen Bentley’s appeal beyond automotive, giving new audiences relevant opportunities to experience the Bentley brand and explore new places. The Extraordinary Journeys series is a demonstration of this – bringing our passion for discovery into a series of adventures for both new and existing Bentley customers.”

Sustainable, seasonal and locally sourced produce will be served to guests throughout the programme of culinary experiences. Nature, history, arts and culture, wellbeing and relaxation will all form a part of the trip.

The unforgettable driving programme spans five days of epic, scenic driving, with four nights in unique, luxury accommodations, creating the ultimate Extraordinary Journey.

Guests can access private and exclusive experiences, which can only be offered by Bentley, including a dinner within the Bentley factory itself. Guests will be provided with a private car to travel from Cheshire to Scotland; a chance to drive a Bentley perhaps for the first time, or for existing customers to experience new models, in a unique driving-led experience. The Bentley Event team will offer a full concierge service looking after guests every need along the way.

ITINERARY OVERVIEW

Day One

Arriving in Cheshire, guests from around the world will be greeted by the Bentley team at the brand’s flagship CW1 House showroom in Crewe. A private lunch will be served before guests are transferred to the heart of Bentley: the factory. Following a unique opportunity to go behind the scenes and meet our colleagues along the production line, an intimate, private dinner will take place in the factory, each ingredient sourced within a 26-mile radius.

Day Two

Guests will drive in convoy, in Bentley’s latest models – the Continental GT, the Flying Spur and the Bentayga – towards the Peak District National Park. Passing idyllic chocolate-box villages and world-famous market towns, guests will then venture north into the “Dark Peak” region. The final destination for the day is set within the Yorkshire Dales where Georgian country house hotel Grantley Hall will play home for the evening, offering lovingly home-grown and locally-sourced seasonal produce for dinner.

Day Three

Day three starts with an option to balance the mind, body and soul by starting the day with a choice of wellness activities in the natural setting of Grantley Hall.

After breakfast, the convoy continues into the North Pennines and the Northumberland National Park, offering some of the world’s most spectacular roads.

The spectacular journey continues through rolling hills, passing spellbinding abbeys, awe-inspiring stately homes and castles before arriving at The Treehouses at Lanrick. A hidden gem, offering true escapism within a secluded woodland setting, bordering the Trossachs National Park, this truly green accommodation does not compromise on luxury. As night falls the group will gather to meet their chef for the evening, the renowned, Nick Nairn. An al fresco dinner with local, seasonal produce under the stars.

Day Four

Heading northeast toward Great Britain’s largest National Park, The Cairngorms, guests will stop for refreshments at the peerless Fife Arms in Braemar, a 200-year-old Scottish lodge. A pioneer in recycling and upcycling, the hotel is home to a collection of over 16,000 antiques and curios, and artworks – from Picasso, Freud, Bruegel, to watercolours by HM Queen Victoria and HRH Prince Charles.

The journey will then continue on to The Macallan Estate, set in 485 acres of Speyside countryside and home to the brand’s award-winning distillery, designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability. The unforgettable immersive experience will feature a meal in the breathtaking surroundings, tutored tasting, and private Distillery experience. The final destination in our journey celebrates the partnership between Bentley and The Macallan, sharing an insight into the process, production, people and passion that make their single malt whisky so special. A farewell for guests will culminate in a private, specially curated dining experience at the Elchies Brasserie, followed by a night cap where this memorable evening comes to a close.

Day Five

After a final breakfast, chauffeurs will transfer guests to Aberdeen or Inverness International Airport to travel onwards home. Alternatively, the Caledonian Sleeper from Inverness can be arranged, offering the iconic railway journey to London.

INFORMATION

Places on the exclusive trips are limited, with just five couples within each group; the programme will run from 19 – 23 August 2024 and 2 – 6 September 2024.

Attendance will be priced at £14,950 per person, based on double occupancy. Single supplement options also available. Use of a Bentley also included for the trip. Please note that all departure arrangements, flights, and insurance are not included.

Package also includes: all accommodation, food, drinks and activities throughout the five-day programme.

For more information including dates, for customer contact information or to purchase tickets please visit: https://bentleymotors.com/en/world-of-bentley/experiences/events/uk-extraordinary-journey.html

For customer enquiries, please contact the Bentley event team: extraordinaryjourneyuk@bentleyeventsteam.com

01509 817 932.

For all media enquiries, please contact: Ishika Sangar ishika@simonplussimon.com