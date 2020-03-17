The senior team at a leading secure storage and portable accommodation firm are putting their best foot forward in a four-nation charity challenge.

Five members of management from Mobile Mini UK will be tackling the highest peaks in England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland in 48 hours, all to raise money for the Lighthouse Club.

As a core supplier to the construction industry, the firm, which has a national network of 15 branches managed from its headquarters in Stockton, has recently joined forces with the charity which provides financial and emotional support to those working within the industry as well as their families.

Health and Safety Director at Mobile Mini UK Chris Watcham said: “Statistics show that every working day two construction workers take their own life. Being away from families and often in physically and mentally challenging environments all contribute to ill health which in turn can lead to accident, injury and lost days.

“By aligning with the Lighthouse Club, we aim to start the conversations and do all we can to support the teams we work with by directing them and their families to the charity’s 24/7 helpline, and raising awareness of the organisations services such as emergency financial aid, and legal, tax and debt management support.”

The team from Mobile Mini is made up of all senior team members including Chris, Marketing Director Rachel Dalby, Asset Manager Deborah Judd, Sales and Operations Manager Calum Gordon and Senior Branch Manager Paul Abbott from Yorkshire and Humber.

Rachel said: “This is certainly going to be a challenge, but one we’re willing to face to raise awareness of these challenges and the work of the Lighthouse Group.

“We’re doing a number of initiatives to spread awareness of the helpline in particular, including adding the helpline number to all Mobile Mini UK high visibility jackets and ensuring the charity’s details and services are available on posters which will be included within all of our units on hire.”

In the challenge the team will summit Ben Nevis, Helvellyn, Snowdon and Carrauntoohil in a 48-hour window between 10-12 September.

For more information about the challenge and to donate, visit the JustGiving page here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mobilemini4peaks-utrinqueparatus