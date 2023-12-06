Peterlee, a small town located in County Durham, Northeast England, may not be widely known for its culinary scene, but it offers a handful of hidden gems that are sure to satisfy even the most discerning foodies. From traditional English pubs to international cuisines, Peterlee has a diverse range of dining options that cater to all tastes and budgets. Let’s explore some of the best places to eat in Peterlee and indulge in a delightful culinary experience.

The first must-visit destination on our list is The Seaton Lane Inn, a contemporary and charming pub that serves up delicious food with a warm and friendly atmosphere. Offering a mix of traditional pub classics and modern dishes, their menu caters to a wide range of tastes. Whether you have a craving for fish and chips, a juicy steak, or a decadent dessert, The Seaton Lane Inn has you covered.

For those seeking a taste of the Far East, Zen in Peterlee is a top-notch choice. This elegant restaurant specializes in Chinese and Thai cuisine, serving up an array of flavorful dishes made with the freshest ingredients. From aromatic curries and sizzling stir-fries to mouthwatering dim sum, Zen offers a true culinary journey through Asia. The restaurant’s sleek and contemporary interior provides a relaxed and stylish setting for your meal, making it an ideal choice for both casual dining and special occasions.

If you’re in the mood for a taste of Italy, Ciao Bella is the place to go. This family-run Italian restaurant has been a local favorite for years, thanks to its authentic dishes and warm Mediterranean ambiance. From wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta to delectable seafood and hearty meat dishes, Ciao Bella offers a wide variety of options to suit all palates. With its cozy and welcoming atmosphere, this restaurant is perfect for intimate dinners or gatherings with friends and family.

Another hidden gem in Peterlee is The Apollo Pavilion Cafe. Located within the award-winning Apollo Pavilion, this quaint little café offers a charming spot to grab a bite to eat while enjoying the surrounding park and lake. The menu features a range of light bites, including sandwiches, soups, and cakes, all freshly prepared using locally sourced ingredients. The café’s outdoor seating area is particularly delightful on a sunny day, providing the perfect setting to relax and enjoy your meal in the midst of nature.

If you’re a fan of traditional British cuisine, The Coffee House is a must-visit establishment. This quaint café and restaurant offers a variety of hearty breakfasts, lunches, and afternoon teas that showcase the best of English cooking. From a full English breakfast to a classic Sunday roast, The Coffee House serves up generous portions of comfort food that will leave you feeling satisfied. The cozy and vintage-inspired décor adds to the charm of this delightful eatery.

As you can see, Peterlee has a surprising number of fantastic places to eat, offering a wide range of cuisines to suit all tastes. Whether you’re a local or just visiting the area, be sure to explore these top dining destinations and treat your taste buds to a memorable culinary experience in this charming town.