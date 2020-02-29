BMW is increasing customer choice when it comes to plug-in hybrid drives in the premium mid-range segment. The electrified BMW 3 Series line up will be expanded over the coming months from the one model currently available to a total of four.

Following the successful launch of the new BMW 330e Saloon, the new BMW 330e Touring will be available from summer 2020. To complete the four-model line-up, both models will be offered from the summer with the intelligent all-wheel drive system, BMW xDrive, as well as rear-wheel drive.

The latest-generation BMW eDrive technology offers considerable efficiencies. The Saloon’s combined fuel consumption ranges from 176-201mpg with combined power consumption at 15.0-14.8kWh/100km and CO 2 emissions of 37-32g/km. The Touring returns a combined fuel consumption from 176mpg, combined power consumption from 15.7 kWh/100km and combined CO 2 emissions from 39g/km. All figures are provisional.

The hybrid powertrain not only increases efficiency and electrically powered range for all 3 Series plug-in hybrid models, it also enhances driving dynamics.

The instant power delivery of the electric motor is immediately obvious and contributes to the cars’ highly evolving drive. The lithium-ion high-voltage batteries feature the latest cell technology that promotes high energy content and enables the new 3 Series plug-in hybrid models to run on electrical power for a maximum range of between 34 to 36 miles (WLTP) free of local emissions.

The latest battery cell technology and high-voltage storage

The plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series owe their increased electric range to the latest advances in battery cell technology. Their lithium-ion batteries, designed specifically for each model and manufactured by the BMW Group, have a gross energy content of 12.0 kWh and a capacity of 34 Ah.

The battery cells, produced according to BMW Group specifications, have an exceptionally high storage capacity and extensive energy supply. The electrical energy stored in the high-voltage battery is also used to supply the vehicle electrical system. This means that a generator powered by the combustion engine is no longer necessary, thereby further increasing the efficiency of the system. A 40-litre fuel tank ensures a combined range that is suitable for long-distance travel, highlighting the capabilities of the plug-in hybrid models as touring vehicles.

Brake-energy recuperation provides highly efficient battery charging on the move. With a BMW i Wallbox, these charging operations can be completed within 2.4 hours up to 80 per cent of its total capacity and 3.4 hours to achieve full capacity. The high-voltage battery can also be charged at conventional household sockets, using the standard charging cable.

Using this method, the completely discharged battery can absorb 80 per cent of its total capacity within 4.2 hours while 5.7 hours is the estimated period required for a 100% recharge.

The plug-in hybrid system of the new BMW 330e Touring also comprises a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology and an output of 184hp, along with an electric motor integrated in the 8-speed Steptronic transmission, which generates a peak output of 113hp. The total system output of 252hp can be increased by an additional 40hp for up to 10 seconds to deliver a total of 292hp under especially high loads – all helping to maintain the 3 Series’ sporting heritage. This standard XtraBoost is available in SPORT mode, which can be activated by the driving experience switch. The maximum system torque of the plug-in hybrid drive in the new BMW 330e Touring is 420Nm.

XtraBoost is also available during kickdown manoeuvres and after shifting the selector switch to the M/S position. The sporting characteristics of the new BMW 330e Touring are further underlined by model-specific drive-sound tuning, a direct yet precise accelerator pedal curve and a specific shift programme as part of the 8-speed Steptronic transmission that includes brake downshifts.

The new BMW 330e Touring can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds (provisional figure) and its maximum speed is 136mph (provisional figure). In Hybrid mode the new BMW 330e Touring can reach up to 68mph when running on electric power alone. The combustion engine only switches on at higher speeds or when there are high load requirements.

When the Electric mode is activated with the eDrive button, the vehicle can reach speeds up to 87mph drawing on the power of its eDrive alone. Thanks to state-of-the-art cell technology, the lithium-ion high-voltage battery in the new BMW 330e Touring has an electrically powered range of 34 miles (provisional figure*).

BMW eDrive in combination with BMW xDrive

Two all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid versions of the BMW 3 Series will also launch alongside the BMW 330e Touring. Featuring the same plug-in hybrid system as the corresponding rear-wheel drive models, the new BMW 330e xDrive Saloon returns a combined fuel consumption from 166mpg, combined power consumption: from 16.7 kWh/100 km and combined CO 2 emissions from 38g/km (provisional figures) and in the new BMW 330e xDrive Touring combined fuel consumption is from 156mpg, combined power consumption from 17.8 kWh/100 km and combined CO 2 emissions of 42g/km (provisional figures). Power delivery from the electric motor and engine is combined with power transmission to all four wheels.

Via an electronically controlled multi-disc clutch, the intelligent all-wheel-drive system distributes power from the engine and electric motor between the front and rear wheels as required. Combined with DSC (Dynamic Stability Control), the system adapts the distribution of drive torque within a fraction of a second to ensure maximum traction and driving stability in all road and weather conditions. It also supports the sporting handling of the Saloon and Touring models with plug-in hybrid drive.

The new BMW 330e xDrive Saloon accelerates from standstill to 62mph in 5.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 139mph (provisional figures). The new BMW 330e xDrive Touring completes the standard sprint in 6.2 seconds, achieving a maximum speed of 133mph (provisional figures). With an electric range of 36 miles (provisional figure) for the Saloon and 34 miles (provisional figure) for the Touring model, the all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid variants of the new BMW 3 Series can utilise electric power alone to handle most day-to-day driving such as commuting or travelling within urban environments.

Combined Peak Power incl. extra boost (HP) Combined Peak Torque (Nm) Acceleration (0-62mph) Top Speed (mph) CO 2 (g/km) Fuel consumption (mpg) Electric-only range (miles) BMW 330e Saloon 292 420 5.9 143 38-36 176-201 37-31 miles BMW 330e xDrive Saloon 292 420 5.8 139 42 166 Up to 36 BMW 330e Touring 292 420 6.1 137 39 176 Up to 34 BMW 330e xDrive Touring 292 420 6.2 133 46 156 Up to 34

BMW 330e xDrive Saloon, BMW 330e Touring and BMW 330e xDrive Touring All figures are provisional.

New plug-in hybrid Touring models

This is the first time the advantages of an electrified drive system will be available in BMW Touring models. Touring models with plug-in hybrid drive offer the same level of interior comfort and five-seat versatility as the conventionally powered cars. Thanks to the space-saving arrangement of the high-voltage battery under the rear seat, the 330e Touring’s luggage compartment is only marginally smaller than in the combustion version; by folding down the rear 40:20 split backrest, storage space can be extended to up to 1,420 litres.

High level of standard equipment, includes auxiliary air conditioning

All plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series are fitted as standard with active pedestrian protection. When running on electric power at speeds of up to 19mph, an unmistakeable sound designed specifically for electrified BMW models is generated to alert other road users to the approaching car without impairing the acoustic comfort of vehicle occupants.

The standard equipment of the BMW 3 Series models with electric drive also includes 3-zone automatic air conditioning and auxiliary air conditioning. At low outdoor temperatures, the interior can also be conveniently heated prior to setting off, even if the battery charge status is low. The preconditioning function also enables the interior to be cooled at high outside temperatures. The interior can be pre-conditioned remotely via BMW Connected using a smartphone.

The BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid models standard equipment also includes an automatic anti-dazzle interior mirror alongside anti-dazzle folding exterior mirrors and Parking Assistant which combines a rear view camera with automated parking functionality, including reversing assistant. BMW Live Cockpit ConnectedDrive, which includes full voice control in the form of BMW’s Intelligent Personal Assistant in addition to the latest generation BMW Operating System 7.0, includes full navigation, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay and Connected Music as standard.

Virtually the entire range of optional equipment features for the new BMW 3 Series Saloon and the new BMW 3 Series Touring is available for the plug-in hybrid. Within the popular M Sport Plus package, this includes the Adaptive M suspension featuring Variable Sports Steering and the M sports braking system, as well as innovative driver assistance systems to optimise comfort and safety, such as Driving Assistant Professional.

Parking Assistant Plus also includes the BMW Drive Recorder technology which allows the front, rear and side-facing cameras to act as event recorders and save files of up to 40 seconds of footage directly to the central information display. Films can be saved either via a manual or automatic activation and then be easily downloaded directly to a USB from within the vehicle. Another optional equipment feature is a tow hitch with electrically swivelling ball head. From summer 2020 onwards, the permissible towing capacity for all plug-in hybrid models in the new BMW 3 Series will be 1500kg.

Hybrid-specific digital services from BMW Connected

New BMW Connected digital services will be available for the market launch of the new 3 Series plug-in hybrid models, to make charging the high-voltage battery en-route even more attractive and convenient. When selecting a public charging station, the navigation system also provides the driver with a list of recommended nearby hotels, restaurants, cafés, tourist attractions and cultural institutions. Charging-station availability can also be checked using the vehicle display and operating system. The driver receives the information along with a forecast of the occupancy status of the public charging station at the time of arrival.

With active route guidance, the anticipatory hybrid drive ensures that the use of available electric energy is efficiently spread over the distance of your trip. The driver doesn’t need to do anything as the function analyses the route ahead and decides automatically where to drive with the combustion engine or solely electric, offering the overall ability to enhance driving in urban areas on pure electric.

Wide range of benefits in day-to-day use

Compared to conventional drive forms, BMW plug-in hybrid already offers its users wide-ranging benefits:

Savings: electrically powered driving in the city costs less than running a car on petrol or diesel if the vehicle is charged at home or at work.

Always the right temperature when you get in: auxiliary heating and air conditioning come as standard.

Braking is a benefit: the battery is charged when the brakes are applied. In conventional cars, it simply generates heat and wears down the brakes.

The best of both worlds: plug-in hybrid cars offer electrically powered driving pleasure in town and classic BMW driving pleasure over long distances.

Future-proof: since plug-in hybrids are able to run emissions-free, they provide access to many environmental zones.

Enhanced quality of life in cities: by activating the electric driving mode, users can contribute to reducing emissions and traffic noise in cities.

Comprehensive powertrain versatility

With its strategic ‘Power of Choice’ approach, the BMW Group meets the individual mobility needs of its customers all over the world. A broad spectrum of drive technologies, including highly efficient petrol and diesel engines, pure electric drive and plug-in hybrid systems, results in a diverse model offering that is tailored to a wide range of individual preferences and legislation.

This year, BMW will continue to build on its long-standing success in the area of electrically powered vehicles.

By the end of last year, the company had already sold half a million vehicles with purely electric or plug-in hybrid drive systems worldwide and this year, BMW Group will further expand its range of electrified vehicles. By the end of 2021, the BMW Group aims to have more than one million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road. A quarter of the vehicles sold by the BMW Group in Europe will be electrified by 2021: this share will increase to a third by 2025 and to half by 2030. The BMW Group plans to expand its range to include 25 electrified models by 2023.