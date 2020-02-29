25 February, 2020 Goodwood

Rolls-Royce clients join most exclusive Members’ Club in the world

Whispers is a digital extension to the Rolls-Royce marque

Whispers acts as a gateway to the world’s most rarefied products, services and ideas

Rolls-Royce clients across the globe securely commune with each other via Whispers

Ticket to entry is ownership of a new Rolls-Royce

“It is with pleasure that today we introduce to the world an Application named Whispers; an innovative, digital House of Rolls-Royce, conceived and deployed over two years ago. Whispers is completely unique. It is a digital gateway to a fascinating world beyond, where the exceptional and the extraordinary come together and are tailored to meet the demands and tastes of our eclectic and highly valued community of clients. Whispers offers transformative experiences, rare and desirable products, whimsical treasures and exclusive Rolls-Royce previews that are curated by Rolls-Royce and delivered directly to the fingertips of our global community.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Rolls-Royce patrons are a unique subset of society – entrepreneurs, visionaries, heads of state, royalty, founders and the brightest stars of the entertainment industry. These clients are global denizens, connoisseurs, patrons of the arts, philanthropists, collectors of fine and exquisite items; individuals untethered by common constraints such as time and money.

These individuals have complete confidence in Rolls-Royce’s ability to delight and inspire them. However, due to their highly mobile international lifestyles, they have been seeking a means to have more regular personal involvement with the marque – more experiences, more access, and more immersion in the luxury world open to Rolls-Royce as the world’s leading luxury brand.

Of course, these individuals have existing access to concierge services, personal shoppers and consultants to support various aspects of their lives, but they wanted something different from Rolls-Royce – something above and beyond.

This rarefied group of individuals wanted Rolls-Royce to facilitate a coming together of the extraordinary people who make up the marque’s worldwide client fraternity. Like-minded individuals, they sought to unlock the inimitable treasures that abound within the global Rolls-Royce community and wanted to share their interests, their tastes, their products and collections and their thinking amongst each other.

This is Whispers. A digital House of Rolls-Royce, Whispers acts as an entrepôt to a world that Rolls-Royce intimately and uniquely understands – a digital gateway to a curated world of luxury.

Over two years ago, under a cloak of secrecy, Whispers was launched to a select group of globally distributed clients. A test-phase followed and after garnering a positive response, Rolls-Royce continued to evolve and adapt Whispers in close collaboration with its users. Today, Whispers is fully deployed in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East and the United States, with large numbers of Rolls-Royce clients already enjoying the benefits of belonging to this exclusive group of exceptional achievers.

Membership is limited to owners of a new Rolls-Royce motor car. Whispers is indeed, the most exclusive members’ club in the world.

A Global Community of Like-minded Individuals

Through Whispers, Rolls-Royce offers, to the delight of its clients, access to an amazing and sometimes whimsical collection of luxury offerings, transformative experiences, exclusive Rolls-Royce previews, inspiring articles and thought pieces, undiscovered destinations and perhaps most importantly, the ability to securely contact and privately commune with some of the world’s greatest minds.

Whispers offers patrons the opportunity to liaise securely with fellow Rolls-Royce patrons, the Chief Executive and members of the Board of Rolls-Royce, to share ideas and networks, business opportunities and social contacts that fortify and inspire those who change the world.

An Inspiring and Sometimes Whimsical Collection of Luxury Offerings

An ever-changing collection of beguiling products has been curated to surprise, delight and intrigue. Members can create their very own bespoke experiences or products. They are invited to work with experts to design and build their own personal racetrack, or commission a personalised Monopoly set incorporating one’s own properties and assets. Need entertaining? – book a private performance by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Commission a beautiful portrait of your favourite pet or design your very own minaudiere.

From truffles to caviar or crafting your own Cognac, patrons can peruse and purchase a diverse and eclectic selection of luxurious products and curiosities – all on the Whispers platform, in the comfort of their own home.

Transformative experiences

Whispers provides Rolls-Royce clients access to transformative, inspiring and entertaining experiences. From backstage-access at the Grammys, front-row seats at Fashion Week, walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards, VIP previews of Art Basel, to meeting artists at Coachella, players at Wimbledon or athletes at the Olympics, Whispers unlocks a world of exclusive access.

Worldwide luxury travel experiences are offered. An expedition to Antarctica or an African Safari can be facilitated at the touch of a button. And, of course, Whispers members are invited to join Rolls-Royce at exclusive, hosted experiences, for example, an Art Weekend visiting the private collection of one of the world’s most prestigious collectors, or a weekend at the sumptuous Villa D’Este Concours D’Elegance. Members may receive an invitation to an intimate dinner on the production line at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, England, or even a private, curated tour of luxury goods manufacturers in the capitals of global luxury. Additionally, members of the Whispers community receive exclusive world-previews of new Rolls-Royce products and offerings before they become public knowledge.

Hidden Gems

As global denizens and owners of a Rolls-Royce, the marque’s patrons are accustomed to effortless luxury travel. Now, drawing on Rolls-Royce’s global presence and unique immersion in the world of luxury travel, clients receive recommendations, via Whispers, of new or little-known but highly recommended hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs around the world – many of which are endorsed by fellow-members who have come across them on their own world travels. Assistance is available to plan itineraries and ensure the very best seat or suite is secured.

Inspiring Greatness through Evocative Thought Pieces

Whispers collates inspirational ideas and creative thinking gleaned by Rolls-Royce’s own Luxury Intelligence Unit from around the globe. Inspiring thought pieces are tailored according to the patron’s personal choices and interests. Philanthropic endeavour, sporting achievements, artistic excellence and cultural idiosyncrasies feature in editorial content designed to enlighten and inspire the reader.

Whispers is an exclusive, digital home for Rolls-Royce clients around the world. Constantly adapting and refreshing to always ensure that its content remains current, relevant and in-line with the client’s interests, Whispers draws together many of the world’s most affluent and interesting people. Private, curated, inspiring and lovely, Whispers is truly the most exclusive Members Club in the world.