Highly limited edition of the fully electric Performance BMW M vehicle with unique Kith features

Historic BMW 1602 from 1972 electrified and adorned with design details by Ronnie Fieg

Lifestyle collection available worldwide in Kith stores and online

Munich. More than just electrically charged: the BMW i4 M50 (electricity consumption in kWh/100 km: – (NEDC) / 22.5–18.0 (WLTP); electric range (WLTP) in km: 416–520) is not just the first fully electric M automobile, but also the second BMW M vehicle that New York designer Ronnie Fieg has exclusively designed as part of the collaboration between his brand, Kith, and BMW M GmbH – inside and out. Only seven BMW i4 M50 by Kith vehicles will be produced for the public. One of those is the only vehicle within this collaboration being auctioned to a global public audience. To mark the limited edition, Kith is selling a 51-piece collection comprising apparel and accessories, inspired by the colours of the Kith Vitality Green vehicle paint and BMW Individual Caramel Merino vehicle leather in its stores all over the world and online.

A symbol of the transformation of BMW in the age of electric vehicles.

In BMW M’s 50th anniversary year, a historic vehicle is bridging the gap between the past and the electrified present. As a BMW enthusiast, Ronnie Fieg has also transformed a 1972 BMW 1602 into a contemporary electric car. A homage to history: at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, two BMW 1602s, converted into electric cars, were used at various long-distance competitions as accompanying and camera cars by the organisation committee. This was the start of a pioneering, forward-looking evolution of electrified vehicles at BMW.

The unique 1972 BMW 1602 Elektro by Ronnie Fieg will be handed over to the designer by the BMW Group. He already owns an impressive collection of BMW vehicles, including a legendary BMW E30 M3 by Kith stemming from Season 1 of the collaboration. His passion for BMW was sparked as a boy by his grandfather; the collaboration with BMW M means this comes full circle for him. Ronnie Fieg founded his Kith label in 2011. The collaboration between the BMW and Kith brands started in 2020 with the design of a BMW M4 Competition Coupé by Ronnie Fieg. The 150 editions of the exclusive BMW M4 Competition × Kith were sold out in less than 30 minutes.