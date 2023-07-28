BMW at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The new BMW 5 Series Saloon seen in the UK for the first time

Hydrogen-powered record breaker, the BMW H2R, to be unleashed at Goodwood

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen on display and participating in the Hillclimb

The new and formidable BMW M3 CS to storm up the hill

The BMW 3.0 CSL on display at Trackside

The new BMW 5 Series will be seen in action for the first time in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2023. Taking to the hill too will be the ground-breaking BMW H2R Record Car alongside the new BMW iX5 Hydrogen. The new and exclusive BMW M3 CS will tackle the famous 1.16-mile course whilst the Festival will also provide a stage for the BMW 3.0 CSL – the most exclusive automobile BMW M has ever produced. Visitors will be able to see the latest models from BMW’s exciting range, including the new BMW i7 M70 xDrive, BMW XM Label Red and BMW M2.

All-electric drive arrives in the BMW 5 Series Saloon for the first time. The BMW i5 eDrive40 offers up to 361-mile range whilst the BMW i5 M60 xDrive delivers scintillating performance with 0-62mph in 3.8s. The new generation of the world’s most successful business saloon will be seen on the hill in the ‘First Glance’ category and on display in the Stable Yard and at Trackside.

BMW heralded the future of the hydrogen-powered production car with the BMW H2R, by setting nine world records back in 2004. Using an adapted version of the 6.0-litre 12-cylinder engine taken from the BMW 760i, the aerodynamically efficient carbon fibre-bodied H2R will thrill Festival visitors as it ‘roars’ up the hill.

Representing BMW’s latest iteration of hydrogen fuel cell technology is the BMW iX5 Hydrogen which will join the H2R on the hill. Based on the current BMW X5, it was first unveiled as a concept at the IAA show in 2019. After four years of development work, a double-digit vehicle fleet is now being employed internationally for demonstration and trial purposes for various target groups.

Signalling ‘go’ on the hill, will be the new and exclusive BMW M3 CS. BMW M GmbH’s latest special-edition model teams a 550 hp six-cylinder in-line engine with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. These combine to produce a 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.4 seconds and on to an electronically limited 188 mph top speed.

Helping steer the BMWs up the hill will be four-times BTCC champion and West Surrey Racing driver Colin Turkington. He will be joined on the hill by team-mates Jake Hill, Stephen Jelley and Adam Morgan along with racing driver Charlie Martin throughout the long weekend.

The Stable Yard, once again dedicated to BMW, will tell the story of Vision iCircular to illustrate the company’s determination to become the most sustainable manufacturer. Visitors will not only be able to see the brand’s latest range of all-electric and electrified models but also many notable cars from the past fifty years. The first electric BMW, the BMW 1602e, will be on display alongside others including the efficient BMW 525e, from the 1980’s, and the i8 – BMW’s first plug-in hybrid sports car.’

These models will be joined by the new BMW i5 and iX5 Hydrogen as well as the most powerful all-electric BMW model, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive, which delivers the perfect combination of electric mobility and performance. The range-topping model of the new BMW 7 Series line-up accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 3.7 seconds, making it the fastest all-electric BMW model yet.

For many, BMW M at Trackside will be a key focus of the Festival, offering an unparalleled array of the latest BMW M GmbH products. The new BMW M2, M3 Touring and BMW M8 Convertible will line up alongside XM Label Red – the most powerful BMW M model ever made featuring a power output of 748hp and 1,000 Nm system torque.

The stand will also host iconic models from BMW’s illustrious past, from the legendary BMW 3.0 CSL Batmobile to the revered BMW 2002 Turbo.

Taking centre stage will be the BMW 3.0 CSL – the most exclusive special model the company has ever produced. BMW M GmbH’s masterpiece of engineering was built to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022 and embodies 50 years of racing passion and its historic roots with its legendary model designation. The BMW 3.0 CSL is produced in a strictly limited edition, with exactly 50 consecutively numbered units of the special model going on sale.

Visitors will be entertained by Duke, a unique beat boxing group, and DJs including Stephanie, Sophie and the Boom Collective to get everyone dancing, whilst former British Touring Car Championship driver Paul O’Neill will present on stand throughout the weekend.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is being held over four days from 13-16 July 2023.

