BMW G-Series models are the modifier’s most wanted in 2023, says Milltek Sport

BMW G-Series applications are Milltek Sport’s most-in-demand exhausts of 2023, with over 6,000 systems sold in 2023

Long-established performance exhaust specialist was one of the first to launch enhanced systems for the latest BMW M2 G87 and M3 Touring

High demand for hot hatchback systems continues, with GR Yaris, Fiesta ST and R53 Mini Cooper S exhausts also being best-sellers

Growing interest in systems for older prestige models as owners seek a superior stainless exhaust that is more durable and cost-effective

Milltek Sport, the premium performance exhaust specialist, has revealed that of its 100s of applications, it is those for the BMW G-Series models and derivatives using BMW B58 and S58 Engines that have seen the highest jump in demand in 2023.

The Derby-based business, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, has been quick to act, ramping up production of its existing systems and developing new applications for the latest generations of the 2, 3 and 4 Series models.

Notable additions to the range include exhausts for the BMW M2 G87, M3 Touring, M340i, X3M and M240i xDrive, which complement existing systems for the BMW M3 Competition and BMW M4 Competition.

As one of the first customers to take delivery of the M2 and M3 Touring, Milltek Sport was able to quickly develop enhanced stainless steel systems for both models at its advanced, in-house R&D facility. Consequently, the upgraded, freer-flowing exhausts were available only weeks after the brace of performance BMWs officially hit UK roads.

Such was demand that over 6,000 BMW G-Series systems were sold in 2023, including around 4,000 for the recently launched M2. Exhausts were shipped as far afield as Australia, China, Sweden, Taiwan and the USA.

“We’ve seen cars like the latest Civic Type R and Lotus Emira officially go on sale this year, but it’s the BMW G-Series models that have really hit the spot with tuners and modifiers in 2023,” said Steve Pound, Managing Director of Milltek Sport. “They offer huge potential for tuning and we’ve been delighted to help 100s of owners tap into that.

“It’s a market we really believe in, going so far as to buy our own vehicles for development so that we can accelerate time-to-market for our systems. Notably, we have had an M2 simultaneously at our UK and USA operations. Because of this investment, we have been able to rapidly engineer upgraded exhausts that have fast become a must-have for anyone who’s modifying one of the latest BMW G-Series models.”

Milltek Sport offers both EC-approved road systems and track-only exhausts and sports cats for BMW G-Series. The quality systems offer a choice of resonated and non-resonated versions, which culminate in a choice of tip finishes, and such are the individualisation options that there are over 30 variations of the M2 exhaust alone. G-Series exhausts start at £2628.79 incl. vat for an ECE-approved, Axle Back G87 M2 system.

Proving that modifiers still like a hot hatch, Milltek Sport’s top sellers of 2023 also included systems for the GR Yaris, Fiesta ST (Mk7 and Mk8) and R53 Mini Cooper S, closely followed by those for the Golf GTI and Audi RS3.

Emerging trends saw a greater demand for systems for prestige models, such as the Porsche 911, particularly those over 10 years old whose owners are looking for a replacement that is better quality and more affordable than the original.

All Milltek Sport exhausts offer improvements over the standard systems in terms of aesthetics, sound, and performance. Additionally, they also open up the potential for further tuning and are designed to seamlessly mount to the original fittings, while also following the route of the factory systems.

For more information, customers are invited to contact their nearest Milltek Sport stockist, which can be found at www.millteksport.com, or call Milltek Sport on 01322 227 280.