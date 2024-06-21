Body Image Fitness Celebrates Third Anniversary with Exciting Growth and Innovative NHS Partnership

Kim Stacey

Body Image Fitness, founded by Gosforth based Kim Stacey, marks its third anniversary with significant growth and a ground-breaking partnership with the NHS to tackle weight stigma and promote inclusive fitness. Starting as a solo venture, the business now boasts a team of twelve instructors, offering online and physical classes seven days a week to a thriving community of 130 monthly members.

Kim Stacey started Body Image Fitness to create a welcoming space for people of all sizes, free from judgment and the shame often associated with traditional fitness environments. The rapid expansion of the business is a testament to the demand for inclusive fitness options that prioritise overall health and well-being over weight loss alone.

“We want everyone to feel celebrated and supported when they engage in fitness, regardless of their size,” said Stacey. “Our classes are designed to be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, especially those who have felt alienated by conventional fitness programmes.”

In a significant development, Body Image Fitness has been collaborating with the NHS for over a year to educate primary care workers in Nottingham on weight stigma and inclusive health practices. This initiative has been so successful that it has led to a second phase, where selected patients will receive six-month memberships to Body Image Fitness as part of a pilot program. This innovative approach focuses on improving health markers like blood pressure and managing pre-diabetic conditions rather than solely concentrating on weight loss.

“We’re moving away from the traditional BMI-focused methods and emphasising holistic health,” Kim explained. “Patients will benefit from engaging in fitness that makes them feel good, rather than focusing on the number on the scales.”

The partnership aims to provide an alternative to typical weight loss programs, offering a more sustainable and positive approach to health and fitness. The online membership model of Body Image Fitness includes live classes every day and a vast library of on-demand sessions, ensuring that participants can stay active and motivated from the comfort of their homes.

“Our goal is to continue helping more people discover the joy of movement and the benefits of an inclusive fitness community. There’s a lot of excitement around this project, and I believe it will make a real difference in how we approach fitness and health,” Kim said. “It’s not just about losing weight; it’s about feeling healthier and happier in your own body.”

To celebrate its anniversary and the impact it has made, Body Image Fitness plans to hold a special event at the Jesmond studio where the classes take place, featuring stories from members whose lives have been transformed by the program. The event later in the Summer will showcase the inclusive and supportive environment that Body Image Fitness has cultivated over the past three years.