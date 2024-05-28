British GT Championship Round 4 at Donington Park: A Thrilling Weekend of Racing

The British GT Championship’s fourth round at Donington Park on May 25-26, 2024, delivered a thrilling weekend of racing, featuring the GT3 and GT4 classes in a three-hour endurance battle. The iconic Donington Park circuit in Leicestershire witnessed intense competition, with 38 cars lining up across both classes. Here’s a detailed look at the results and key highlights from the event.

GT3 Class Results

In the GT3 category, the race saw Adam Smalley and Shaun Balfe continue their dominant form, clinching the overall victory in their McLaren. This win followed their previous success at the Silverstone 500, solidifying their position at the top of the GT3 standings. The duo showcased exceptional driving skills and strategic acumen throughout the three-hour endurance race.

Top 5 Finishers in GT3:

Adam Smalley & Shaun Balfe (McLaren) Smalley and Balfe’s performance was flawless, securing them the top spot and a strong lead in the championship standings. Rob Collard & Ricky Collard (Lamborghini Huracan) The father-son duo put up a commendable fight, finishing second and maintaining their competitive edge in the championship race. Alex Martin & Sandy Mitchell (Lamborghini Huracan) Martin and Mitchell’s consistent performance earned them a third-place finish, keeping them in close contention in the overall standings. Ian Loggie & Phil Keen (Mercedes) Despite a challenging start to the season, Loggie and Keen managed to secure fourth place, demonstrating their resilience and skill. Sam Neary & Richard Neary (Mercedes) The Nearys rounded out the top five, hoping to climb further up the points table with their strong finish.

GT4 Class Results

The GT4 class was equally competitive, with Jack Brown and Zac Meakin driving their McLaren to victory. This win was crucial in narrowing the points gap between them and the championship leaders.

Top 5 Finishers in GT4:

Jack Brown & Zac Meakin (McLaren) Brown and Meakin’s victory at Donington Park was a testament to their speed and teamwork, propelling them closer to the top of the GT4 standings. Mikey Porter & Jamie Day (Aston Martin Vantage) Leading the GT4 standings before the race, Porter and Day managed a solid second-place finish, maintaining a narrow lead in the championship. Charles Dawson & Seb Morris (Mercedes) Dawson and Morris secured third place, staying within striking distance of the top two in the GT4 championship race. Will Orton & Marc Warren (Aston Martin Vantage) Orton and Warren’s fourth-place finish kept them in the hunt for the GT4 title, demonstrating their potential for future races. Ian Duggan & Gordie Mutch (Lotus Emira) A strong drive from Duggan and Mutch saw them finish fifth, continuing their climb up the championship standings after a podium at Silverstone.

Championship Standings and Next Steps

With their win at Donington Park, Adam Smalley and Shaun Balfe extended their lead in the GT3 standings, while the GT4 championship remains tightly contested with Mikey Porter and Jamie Day holding a slim lead. The British GT Championship continues to offer exciting racing action, with drivers and teams pushing their limits to secure championship glory.

The next round of the British GT Championship promises more high-octane action as teams prepare to battle it out on another iconic British circuit. Fans can catch all the live action and updates on the GT World YouTube channel and the official British GT website.

For more detailed results and standings, visit the British GT Championship official website and the BRSCC page.