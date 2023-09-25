Brits hope to try new vape flavours despite ban, study reveals

According to reports, upwards of three million people currently vape in the UK, and while it has recently been announced that disposable vapes are set to be banned, there are over 7,000 vape juice flavours people can still try through reusable vape kits.

In fact, searches for the term ‘vape ban’ have increased by 3,800% in the UK alone over the past week, according to search trend data.

With this in mind, ICE Headshop was keen to find out more about the nation’s vaping habits, and surveyed 2,000 UK adults about their current favourite vape flavours, as well as quizzing them on the flavours they would like to see introduced in the future.

The Vape Flavours Brits Most Want to Try

Rank Flavour % 1 Christmas Tree 12.05% 2 Salt and vinegar crisps 11.75% 3 Burger 10.00% 3 Fresh cut grass 10.00% 4 Pepperoni Pizza 8.90% 5 Mushy peas 4.45% 6 Mashed Potato 4.05% 7 Dog treats 3.95% 8 Jellied Eels 3.95% 9 Tea tree 3.55% 10 Leather 3.15%

Despite the festive season being a few more months away, Christmas Tree was voted the flavour Brits most want to try. A traditional staple, the trees usually have a rich, menthol-like fragrance, perfect for a cool sensation and for smokers looking to quit.

This somewhat unusual choice boasted 12.05% of the votes, according to the study, making it the most popular flavour amongst participants.

Placing second, the classic lunchtime snack, Salt and Vinegar Crisps, was voted by 11.75% of the participants. And as brits know, nothing can beat this famous duo.

In joint third place, Burger and Fresh Cut Grass are the flavours the UK would be eager to see introduced as potential vaping options, with a total of 10% of people voting for them, respectively.

Although both are very opposite choices in flavours, the vape juice has the potential to satisfy our cravings. Whilst burgers are one of the most popular foods worldwide, freshly cut grass releases a chemical called green leaf volatiles that has an odour associated with chopping fruit and vegetables.

Another fast-food classic claimed fourth place, with Pepperoni Pizza gaining 8.90% of the votes. Filled with a mixture of spices and seasonings, the flavour could be great for an on-the-go, mouth watering replica.

Rolling in fifth place is British delicacy Mushy Peas, with 4.45% of survey participants voting for this as a flavour they would like to taste. Perfect company for fish and chips, the nutritious side could leave you with a taste of nostalgia.

Dan Currey, Director of ICE Headshop, commented on the findings:

“Whilst the nation’s favourite vape flavours are perhaps not so surprising, it’s really interesting to learn about the more niche choices Brits would most like to see created.



“There are some weird and wonderful flavours that already exist out there, but the results that came out in our study were definitely on the more unusual side! Christmas tree aside, which we’re definitely intrigued to try for ourselves, it’s clear to see that the nation are big fans of food-related vaping liquids!”

The UK’s Favourite Vape Flavours:

Rank Flavour % 1 Strawberry 13.10% 2 Watermelon 10.95% 3 Berry 10.70% 4 Peppermint 9.60% 5 Menthol 9.35% 6 Tobacco 8.00% 7 Cherry 5.25% 8 Pink Lemonade 4.20% 9 Fruit salad 4.05% 10 Vanilla 3.10%

Claiming the top spot is strawberry which ranks as the nation’s favourite vape flavour for 2023, with 13.10% of participants voting it their top choice.

Another fruity favourite, Watermelon, placed as the second with 10.95% of participants choosing this as their favourite.

In third place was another fruit flavour, Berry, with a total of 10.70% of participants enjoying this the most.

Making up the final two places of the top five were two more classic options, Peppermint (9.60%) and Menthol (9.35%).

Methodology:

ICE Headshop conducted a survey of 2,000 UK adults who vape. All data was collected September 2023 and is accurate as of then.

