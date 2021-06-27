The UK’s largest sawmiller and manufacturer of sawn timber products has launched an Accredited Installer Scheme that offers an array of exclusive benefits to contractors across the country.

BSW’s Accredited Installer Scheme allows landscapers, joiners and builders to benefit from a wide range of services and support that will help to promote and add value to their business.

Benefits include exclusive product training and automatic access to a rewards scheme, whereby installers can earn money just for using BSW products.

Installers will also have access to a personalised dashboard on the BSW website, allowing them to promote their specialist services and gain leads for their business. Installers will receive a comprehensive membership pack, which includes BSW product samples, literature and branded merchandise.

The scheme is completely free to join and there are no monthly fees involved. By joining installers will gain insider access to BSW’s innovative products and dedicated training for all BSW products, including fencing and landscaping, and the IRO and Alchemy ranges. Ideal for those working within landscaping, contractor and construction roles, the Accredited Installer Scheme will see members listed as approved installers on the BSW website, and members will reap the benefits of an exclusive rewards system – these reward points equate to money off with their local merchants.

Alongside their listing as an accredited installer, members can access technical support from the BSW team. They will receive local job referrals, giving them a competitive advantage as a trusted installer, and expertise recommended by BSW.

John Roberts, Owner of Greentop Landscapes and Design, was the first member of BSW’s Accredited Installer Scheme. John said: “I’m delighted to be a part of BSW’s Accredited Installer Scheme and it sets the standard for the timber industry. It’s a great opportunity for us landscapers and it’ll help us to secure jobs in the future. The benefits of joining the scheme are endless and I’m chuffed to be a BSW Accredited Installer.”

Sian Moreton, AIS Project Manager and National Sales Manager, at BSW said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be able to launch the new BSW Accredited Installer Scheme. This is something we have been perfecting for a while now and we really believe that by working hand in hand with all our fantastic installers as well as our network of suppliers we can help grow all our businesses together.

“The new scheme is an amazing opportunity for landscapers to grow their job opportunities all while gaining an in-depth knowledge and working with some of our award-winning timber products.”

The Accredited Installer Scheme is already live on the BSW website, and members can sign up for free today.