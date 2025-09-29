BYD hits 100 UK retailer sites milestone in record time

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles (fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars), has achieved its latest significant milestone on its unprecedented growth journey, as its 100th UK franchised car sales site opens.

The first BYD UK retailer opened in April 2023. In less than two a half years, the Chinese marque has expanded rapidly, underpinned by a burgeoning range of high-quality, technology laden electrified cars.

As a result of its latest openings in key towns and cities such as Canterbury, Chichester, Croydon, Ipswich and Saint Albans, the brand now has an average drive time of just 27 minutes across virtually all of the UK, ensuring that both new and potential customers can visit as conveniently as possible to browse and test drive the latest models.

Commenting on BYD UK’s latest impressive feat, Steve Beattie, Sales & Network Director, said, “I’m hugely proud to see us reach this remarkable milestone for BYD in the UK in such a short space of time, as we open more stores to offer even more support to both our current and new customers. It’s testament to the appeal of our cars and their cutting-edge levels of technology, such as our Super Hybrid DM-i cars, including the high-selling Seal-U SUV and electric cars such as the award-winning Dolphin Surf supermini. It’s also proof of the strength of the relationships with our retailer partners and their hard work and dedication in driving the brand forwards, ensuring that our BYD cars are seen up and down the country in ever increasing numbers.”