Isuzu launches curated range of Ruffwear dog accessories for D-Max

Isuzu and Ruffwear collaborate on the launch of a curated range of premium dog accessories to accompany the D-Max, including harnesses, bowls, beds, seat covers, and jackets for adventurous dog owners.

Ruffwear ambassador Siobhan Sellar showcased the gear on a scenic Scottish Highlands trip, highlighting safety, comfort, and the D-Max’s off-road capabilities.

To celebrate the launch, fans can enter a Facebook competition to win Ruffwear accessories and gift cards.

Isuzu UK is excited to announce a new collaboration with premium outdoor dog gear brand Ruffwear, offering a curated range of official accessories to accompany the Isuzu D-Max. Designed for dog owners who love to explore, the partnership brings together Isuzu’s rugged, go-anywhere pick-up with Ruffwear’s 30 years of expertise in performance dog equipment.

Ruffwear has long been recognised for combining innovation, quality, and fit to craft gear that enhances outdoor adventures for dogs and their human companions. The brand’s dedication to canine welfare is reflected in partnerships with The Conservation Alliance, local dog adoption groups, and working dog organisations worldwide.

The curated Isuzu D-Max x Ruffwear collection includes:

Travel & Comfort: Basecamp™ Dog Bed, Highlands™ Sleeping Bag, Knot-a-Hitch™ Dog Tether

Weather Protection: Sun Shower™ Rain jacket, Dirtbag™ Drying Dog Towel

Feeding & Hydration: Bivy™ Collapsable Bowl, Basecamp™ Bowl (with optional Slow Feeder or Anti-Splash Inserts), Basecamp™ Dog Bowl Mat, Trail Runner™ Ultralight Bowl, Kibble Kaddie™ Portable Dog-Food Carrier

Safety & Harnesses: Flagline™ Harness, Float Coat™ Dog Life Jacket, The Beacon™ Safety Light

Vehicle Accessories: Dirtbag™ Car Seat Cover, Load Up™ Car Harness

To celebrate the launch, Isuzu partnered with Ruffwear ambassador Siobhan Sellar (@roamingwithroshe), who took her two dogs on a scenic adventure in Glen Shero, Scotland. With D-Max’s Shift-on-the-Fly 4×4, rear differential lock, and Rough Terrain Mode, and equipped with Ruffwear gear, the journey highlighted the perfect combination of capability, safety, and canine comfort.

The collaboration comes at a time when more UK dog owners are taking their pets on longer drives to enjoy the great outdoors. Recent Isuzu UK research revealed Ambleside in the Lake District as the nation’s favourite dog walking destination, with dog owners willing to travel an average of 69 miles for the perfect walk. The study also found that 84% of respondents said dog walks boost their mental health, while over half admitted it was their main form of exercise. One in four dog owners stick to the same walk every day, and nearly two-thirds enjoy letting their dogs explore freely, play fetch, or run together. With these trends in mind, the new Isuzu D-Max x Ruffwear accessories are designed to make every journey safer, cleaner, and more comfortable, whether heading to a local park or going to remote, rugged locations.

Marketing Manager at Ruffwear UK, Sarah Burns, said: “We’re thrilled to bring Ruffwear gear to Isuzu D-Max owners. These accessories make every adventure safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable for dogs and their humans, whether you’re heading to a local park or venturing to the Scottish Highlands.”

Group Resources Director at Isuzu UK, Darren James, said: “The D-Max has always been about tackling adventures with confidence. Now, with Ruffwear accessories, dog owners can make every journey even more enjoyable for their four-legged friends, from secure travel to post-walk clean-ups.”

The Isuzu D-Max x Ruffwear collection is now available at Isuzu dealers across the UK. Find out more at: www.isuzu.co.uk/accessories.