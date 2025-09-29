BYD UK supports Global’s Make Some Noise charity fund-raising with top prize Dolphin Surf car

BYD’s urban-friendly all-electric Dolphin Surf hatchback is the top prize in Global’s Make Some Noise’s fund-raising initiative

Promotion across Global’s national radio stations is supporting projects providing lifelines in communities across the UK

Simple text-to-enter format, open now. More info on https://www.makesomenoise.com/win-a-brand-new-fully-electric-car

The BYD Dolphin Surf is the prize car, offered in the top spec’ version, Comfort, worth £23,950 on-the-road

A brand-new, top-of-the-range BYD Dolphin Surf electric car will be the reward for a lucky winner in a charity promotion from Make Some Noise. The fundraising will enable the organisation to support even more projects delivered by small, local charities across the UK. These projects are lifelines in their communities – supporting families facing a life-limiting illness, those struggling with their mental health, escaping domestic abuse, or trying to make ends meet.

Global, the UK’s largest radio company, presents some of the most popular radio brands including Heart, Capital, LBC, Classic FM and Smooth. It uses its great listener reach and engagement with Make Some Noise to fund and champion projects by charities providing critical help and support at grassroots level.

BYD is pleased to be supporting Make Some Noise’s latest fund-raising campaign, where listeners can be in with a chance of winning their own all-electric Dolphin Surf simply by sending a text.

Details of how to take part can be found here; terms and conditions are detailed here.

Entries are open now and will be accepted through to 5pm on 10 October 2025.

The BYD Dolphin Surf has a youthful, sporty character, emphasised by the prize car’s signature Lime Green paint finish and sharply-styled alloy wheels. Its compact dimensions make it perfect for zipping around urban environments in style and comfort. Looks aside, practicality is designed-in: with a 360-degree view camera and wireless smartphone charger, while clever packaging delivers more than 300 litres of boot space; flip down the two rear seats and there’s more than 1,000 litres available.

BYD’s advanced battery tech gives it a driving range of up to 200 miles, so there’s power on tap for most day-to-day journeys. When you do need to recharge, a rapid charge to 80% capacity only takes around half an hour.

Clever touches include a rotating central digital touchscreen and a multimedia system with a karaoke setting that lets you add your voice to the in-car entertainment through a simple app. A voice command system makes it simple to adjust what you’re listening to or the air-con settings while keeping your hands on the wheel. You can also integrate your smartphone and use your favourite compatible apps using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.