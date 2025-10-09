BYD UK celebrates most successful sales month ever with 880% growth vs 2024

BYD UK sold an impressive 11,271 cars in September*

Sales record sets UK apart as the largest international market for BYD outside of China for the first time

BYD is UK’s second best-selling brand for pure electric sales in September

SEAL U DM-i SUV continues to lead BYD’s sales charts and is the UK’s best-selling PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) year-to-date

BYD, the world’s largest maker of new energy vehicles, has smashed yet another sales record in the UK. The brand sold over 11,271 cars in September, representing a substantial rise of 880% compared to the same month last year and saw it also overtake legacy brands such as Renault and SEAT. In another mark of its success, the UK also became the company’s largest international market outside of China for the first time.

This brings BYD UK’s sales for the third quarter to over 16,000, compared to 10,000 in the second quarter of this year, with total 2025 sales to just over 35,000. Having achieved 2% new car market share in only two years, the company’s total market share in September grew even stronger to 3.6% and now sits at 2.2% year-to-date.

The SEAL U DM-i, which features BYD’s innovative dual-mode hybrid technology, remains the company’s best-selling model with 7,524 finding homes between July and September, followed by the all-electric SEALION 7 with 2,599 cars sold. The SEAL U DM-i continues to be the UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid in 2025.

Bono Ge, Country Manager, BYD UK commented: “I am so proud of our team and retailer partners; this is 100% their result and is testament to their continued hard work and determination in driving BYD forwards and spreading the word about our brand up and down the country.

“To see us achieve our largest ever sales month in the UK is clearly fantastic, but to become the largest overseas market for BYD too, makes me immensely proud. With even more new plug-in hybrid and electric cars to be launched in the months ahead and having just celebrated our 100th retailer opening, the future for us in this country looks hugely exciting.”

Additionally, BYD recently announced yet another significant milestone in the UK with the opening of a dedicated Battery Service Centre in Milton Keynes. The state-of-the-art facility will initially focus on electric bus batteries; with over 2,450 BYD buses already in operation nationwide, including 84% of the electric buses in service in London, this new centre will enhance aftersales services and support our customers across the country.