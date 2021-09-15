A branch manager of a UK-based care services provider has received a UK Government award recognising an outstanding contribution to adult social care.

Hayley Plant, branch manager of home care services provider My Care My Home, has recently been awarded the Chief Nursing Officer Adult Social Care (CNO-ASC) award as a recognition of her continuous work within the caregiving sector.

Since joining the agency, Hayley has been keen to introduce various ways in which care can be paid for much easier by residents of Wigan, which is exemplified through her work with Wigan County Council to establish a direct payment service.

Hayley Plant said:

“I’m extremely honoured to receive such a prestigious award in my sector. Being recognised for doing something I’m passionate about is an amazing feeling.”

“This year has been very tough on us all and has sometimes meant that our resources have become very thinly stretched. Thankfully, all of our staff are very dedicated to their roles which has allowed us to carry on doing what we love.”

Hayley’s work mostly revolves around the day-to-day operation of Wigan Community Services, a domiciliary care service which is run and maintained by My Care My Home employees, providing care and support to 85 service users in the area.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayley’s team has frequently been forced to operate at reduced capacity due to various staff absences. Fortunately, through hard work and determination, the level of service provided has not faltered thanks to Hayley’s natural work ethic and dedication to her role.

Hayley was nominated for this award by her peers at My Care My Home, with a representative saying:

“Hayley has stepped into these situations with a caring and unselfish attitude. She has worked 7 days a week on occasions, made herself available via telephone and made house visits to ensure that there is someone our clients can talk to and share memories of their loved ones with.”

“She has become the informal carer with her priority being to ease the emotional impact felt by the bereaved for as long as was needed.”

My Care My Home provides compassionate care and advice to older people and vulnerable adults across both England and Wales. They also provide support to customers to help them maintain their independence in their own home with Domiciliary Care and Live In Care.