Carly Enterprise launches in UK as new data reveals one in three young cars have critical faults, costing fleets £2.4bn annually

With the UK automotive industry facing mounting pressures related to billions in downtime costs, EV resale values tied to battery health and new vehicles becoming more technologically advanced, Carly has launched Carly Enterprise in the UK – a B2B platform built to deliver certified, dealer-level insights for fleets, dealerships, workshops and appraisers.

Carly, the global leader in automotive diagnostics with over a decade of expertise and more than four million users worldwide, has also found the scale of hidden vehicle issues in the UK. In a sample of more than 700,000 vehicles scanned in 2025, nearly one in three cars aged one to four years, and almost half of those over five-years-old, were found to have at least one critical fault1. By surfacing these issues early through certified reporting, Carly Enterprise helps businesses protect resale values, reduce downtime, and build confidence with customers.

The platform is designed specifically for fleet managers, dealerships, appraisers and workshops, delivering dealer-level diagnostics, instant mileage and VIN fraud detection, and certified electric vehicle (EV) battery State of Health (SoH) reporting. Together, these tools support transparent valuations, cost-efficient repairs and future-proof EV management.

The UK market entry by Carly and Carly Enterprise comes at a pivotal moment for the British automotive sector, as fleets and businesses face mounting challenges. Fleet downtime alone is estimated to cost £2.4 billion annually2, while residual values on used EVs depend heavily on accurate battery health data3. With the battery representing around 40 per cent of an EV’s total value4, Carly Enterprise’s certified State of Health (SoH) diagnostics give stakeholders the trusted insights they need to appraise, trade and maintain EVs with confidence.

“With fleets facing billions in downtime costs and EV resale values tied to battery health, Carly Enterprise delivers the trusted insights UK businesses need to stay ahead. The [Carly Enterprise] launch in the UK comes at a crucial time as we know the next quarter will be one of the busiest for de-fleeting and used car sales,” said Dan Meeghan, UK Country Manager at Carly. “By scanning over 700,000 vehicles, we’ve seen just how widespread critical issues are, from hidden faults to tampered mileage. The Carly Enterprise solution gives businesses the tools to act quickly, reduce downtime, protect vehicle value, and build customer trust – all while staying ahead in an increasingly electrified and connected market.”

The launch also comes as the UK sees rapid digitalisation and electrification. Battery electric vehicles (BEV) represented 26.5 per cent of new UK car sales in August 20255, while used BEV volumes rose 40 per cent year-on-year in Q26. With fleets accounting for roughly 60 per cent of new car registrations7, and used EV values increasingly tied to battery condition, Carly Enterprise positions businesses to navigate the shift to connected, electrified mobility confidently.

Carly Enterprise integrates seamlessly with existing systems, allowing data-driven decision-making in repair, maintenance, and resale. Its OEM-level diagnostics cover far more fault codes than generic scanners, while certified battery SoH reporting provides an accurate measure of the most expensive component in an EV. Combined with fraud detection tools that expose odometer tampering and cloned vehicles, the platform delivers transparency, compliance and cost efficiency.

Demo sessions are now available for UK fleets, dealerships, workshops and appraisers at enterprise.mycarly.com