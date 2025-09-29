Hyundai Motor UK announces exclusive sponsorship of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video in the UK

Hyundai Motor UK has signed the first-ever 12-month exclusive sponsorship for new Amazon Original movies.

The sponsorship marks Hyundai Motor UK’s largest streaming TV advertising campaign in the UK, which also involves an extensive back catalogue of existing Amazon Original movies.

The campaign will showcase the full Hyundai Motor UK range, starting with the compact A-segment INSTER, the flagship IONIQ 9, and the popular family SUV, TUCSON.

Advertising will launch on Amazon Prime from 1st October 2025.

LEATHERHEAD, 25th September, 2025 – Hyundai Motor UK today announced its largest streaming TV advertising campaign to date as the first-ever year-long exclusive sponsor of new Amazon Original movies on Prime Video in the UK, beginning 1 October 2025.

Hyundai will hold exclusive sponsorship rights across all new Amazon Original movie releases for 12 months, making it the only brand featured alongside new titles. Hyundai will also serve as the automotive sponsor for an extensive curated back catalogue of existing Amazon Original movie titles. This will build brand awareness and provide the brand with a consistent presence during high-attention moments on Prime Video, which has an average monthly ad-supported reach equivalent to more than a third of UK adults.

The campaign will showcase the full Hyundai range, starting with the compact A-segment INSTER, the flagship IONIQ 9, and the popular family SUV, TUCSON.

Upcoming Amazon Original movies featuring in the campaign include action-packed thriller Play Dirty, holiday drama Oh. What. Fun., and romantic drama Culpa Nuestra, as well as other titles including Playdate and Merv. The initial curated titles will include Saltburn, Road House, and The Idea of You, giving Hyundai ongoing visibility alongside some of Prime Video’s most-watched and critically acclaimed films.

The multi-channel campaign utilising Amazon’s extensive first-party insights will extend across Fire TV, online video, and display advertisements to further engage audiences and drive consideration.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK said:

“This landmark collaboration with Amazon Ads and Prime Video marks Hyundai UK’s largest streaming TV campaign to date and reflects our ambition to connect with audiences in innovative and impactful ways.

“As the exclusive sponsor of Amazon Original movies in the UK, we have a unique opportunity to keep Hyundai front of mind during some of the most engaging entertainment moments. Combined with Amazon Ads’ extensive reach and rich audience signals, this creates a powerful driver to re-engage audiences after the film and further showcase Hyundai’s award-winning range of electric and hybrid vehicles.”

Phil Christer, UK Managing Director, Amazon Ads said:

“This major new sponsorship with Hyundai emphasises Prime Video’s position as a leading entertainment destination reaching an ad-supported audience equivalent to more than a third of UK adults every month.

“Our expanded sponsorships enable brands to develop a deeper association and connection with engaged viewers, as well as ensuring unparalleled reach and scale for their campaigns.

“This campaign will deliver long-term brand building for Hyundai throughout the coming year across all of Amazon’s new original movies – which are some of our biggest titles – and will continue to drive consideration across other channels after the film ends.”