Health, Wellness and Fitness company Celebrate Health & Fitness has added Yoga to its physical fitness services, delivered in partnership with Emma’s World of Yoga and Yoga For Life with Frances Keeley of Lotus Leaf Yoga.

Yoga is the ancient form of exercise that focuses on strength, flexibility and breathing to boost physical and mental wellbeing, that has grown rapidly in popularity in recent years. During lockdown yoga was the top digital at-home workout of the year, with a 25% increase in uptake according to a report by ClassPass.

As business owners recognise the growing importance of supporting their employees physical and mental wellbeing in response to the challenges of lockdown and shifting trend to working from home, demand for restorative methods of fitness that require little or no equipment, that can be enjoyed virtually or in person, such as yoga, pilates and meditation, has grown rapidly.

Celebrate Health & Fitness founder and Managing Director, Peter Moorhead, says: “The pandemic has taken its toll on employees’ mental and physical wellbeing, with numerous studies showing that cases of anxiety and worry have soared among workers. It’s time for businesses, both big and small, to prioritise and support their employees wellbeing and take proactive approach to staff wellbeing. Yoga has attracted a new wave of fans during the pandemic and as a result we are seeing demand from employers to introduce the practice into our wider portfolio of physical and mental health services.”

Celebrate Health & Fitness offers the full range of Workplace Wellbeing Services including Health Screenings, Physical Fitness, Mental Health and Supportive Therapies, alongside its Covid-19 testing services, for businesses across Northants, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.