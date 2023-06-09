CELEBRATE “I DO” WITH A DO AT BOWBURN HALL HOTEL…

NORTH EAST couples wanting to celebrate their wedding in elegant style but at a purse friendly price, can do just that at one of the region’s unique hotels.

Historic Bowburn Hall on the outskirts of Durham has unveiled a range of special packages, for those who have marriage in mind.

And as well as a number of options to suit most budgets, the hotel is offering an exclusive use deal, where the newlyweds can be lord and lady of the manor on their special day.

The hotel, which last year created a stunning garden perfect for outdoor ceremonies, also has 20 uniquely decorated bedrooms as well as five woodland lodges, which can be added on to any package so that close family and friends can be near-by.

Available are the Gold package, based on 60 daytime and 100 evening guests, which include a choice of arrival drink, glass of house wine with the three course meal, Prosecco for the toast, evening buffet and a disco, as well as a stay in the bridal suite for the happy couple.

The Diamond package – based on 60 daytime and 120 evening guests, offers everything in the gold as well as large light up letters spelling Mr and Mrs or Love, centrepiece decorations, a gift table, a photobooth from 7pm to 10pm and a selection of canapes before the meal, as well as two glasses of house wine per guest.

Those who choose the exclusive deal get the entire Diamond package, as well as the 20 bedrooms and the five garden lodges, with the full hotel closed to the general public so it can really feel like a home from home.

Callum Gallagher, General Manager at Bowburn Hall Hotel, believes the venue is the perfect choice for weddings.

“Bowburn Hall really is a little slice of perfection,” he said.

“It’s a unique venue in its own right and is that rare mix of elegance, history and comfort.

“We’ve always been a popular choice for weddings but now there’s more options than ever before so hopefully we can offer something to suit everyone.”

The hotel is now booking weddings right through to 2025, with peak time packages for the gold package starting from as little as £9499 for a midweek wedding and £10,999 for Friday to Sunday.

Currently prices for the peak time diamond package start at £9499 for midweek through to £10,999 at weekend.

Exclusive use prices being at £10,999 for an off-peak midweek wedding through to £16,750 for a peak time Saturday.

Full prices and the wedding brochure are available at www.bowburnhallhotel.co.uk

