Celebration Day 2025: A Day to Honour, Reflect, and Remember

As the UK basked in the warmth of the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, 26 May 2025, people across the nation turned their attention not only to rest and recreation—but to remembrance. Now in its fourth official year, Celebration Day has quickly grown into a poignant and powerful national moment dedicated to honoring loved ones who are no longer with us.

🌟 A Modern Tradition Rooted in Remembrance

First established in 2022, Celebration Day was born from the idea that we should have a dedicated time in the calendar to remember those who have passed. Inspired in part by cultural traditions like Mexico’s Día de los Muertos, the day offers a space for collective mourning, storytelling, and healing—helping to break the silence that too often surrounds death and grief in British society.

Rather than treating grief as something to be hidden or hurried through, Celebration Day invites people to celebrate lives lived, to share stories, and to remember with joy as well as sorrow.

🌼 How the Nation Marked Celebration Day 2025

From family homes to community spaces, Celebration Day 2025 saw a host of meaningful activities:

Planting Wildflowers: A growing tradition involves planting wildflowers in memory of loved ones. It’s a simple, peaceful act that brings beauty back into the world—symbolising growth and continuity.

Social Media Tributes: Thousands took to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook using hashtags such as #ShareYourStar and #RememberWhen . These posts transformed feeds into digital memorials, brimming with personal stories, vintage photos, and loving tributes.

Wearing Star Pins: Symbolising remembrance, star-shaped pins were once again available in WHSmith stores, with proceeds going to bereavement support charities. The star has become an emblem of Celebration Day—a quiet but visible way to show solidarity and remembrance.

Community Events: Across the country, local councils and charities organised storytelling sessions, memory walks, and candlelight vigils. These gatherings brought people together in reflection and unity.

🎤 Voices of Support

Prominent public figures have lent their voices to Celebration Day. TV personality Mel Giedroyc and restaurateur Dame Prue Leith both shared moving tributes to loved ones, reinforcing the day’s goal of normalising conversations about death.

“There are nine people I think about every single day,” Dame Prue said in a recent interview. “Celebration Day allows me to talk about them openly, and that’s healing.”

Such testimonials help remove the taboo from grieving—particularly for younger generations who are often excluded from conversations about loss.

🧠 Why Celebration Day Matters

A recent poll revealed that one-third of Britons feel uncomfortable discussing death, with many avoiding the subject altogether in daily life. Celebration Day seeks to change that cultural discomfort. By giving people permission to speak openly about their loss, it aims to foster compassion, connection, and emotional wellbeing.

In a world where grief is often sidelined, Celebration Day stands as a bold, hopeful initiative. It says: grief is love with nowhere to go—and it deserves space.

📅 The Power of Timing

Holding Celebration Day on the Spring Bank Holiday is no accident. It ensures that most people are off work and school, enabling families to take part together. The timing also fits with the season’s natural symbolism of rebirth and renewal—making it easier to embrace reflection in a hopeful way.

💻 Looking Ahead

Though still a relatively new addition to the calendar, Celebration Day is gaining traction. Schools, workplaces, and public institutions are increasingly recognising its value—not just for those in mourning, but for building a society that values empathy, memory, and emotional openness.

Organisers hope that by 2030, it will be as widely recognised as other cultural days of reflection, becoming part of the national rhythm of life.

📢 How to Get Involved in 2026

For those who want to participate next year:

Visit celebrationday.com for resources and event listings.

Pick up a star pin at WHSmith to show your support.

Share your story using the hashtags #ShareYourStar or #RememberWhen .

Simply take a moment to remember someone you miss—and speak their name aloud.

In a world that rushes forward, Celebration Day encourages us to pause, look back, and honour what’s been lost—but never forgotten.

Let’s continue the conversation.