Oak Apple Day 2025: Celebrating Royal Restoration and English Tradition

On the 29th of May 2025, communities across England will commemorate Oak Apple Day, a historic observance steeped in royal tradition, patriotic symbolism, and local celebration. Marking the Restoration of King Charles II to the throne in 1660, Oak Apple Day is a rich piece of living history that continues to be celebrated through pageantry, oak-leaf wearing, and age-old rituals.

The Origins of Oak Apple Day

Oak Apple Day, also known as Royal Oak Day or Restoration Day, was officially established by the English Parliament in 1660. It celebrated the return of the monarchy after the period of Oliver Cromwell’s Commonwealth. The date chosen for this annual commemoration, 29 May, coincided with King Charles II’s birthday and his triumphant return to London to reclaim the throne.

The name “Oak Apple Day” harks back to a dramatic episode in the life of the young king. After his defeat at the Battle of Worcester in 1651, Charles II fled and famously hid in the branches of an oak tree at Boscobel House to evade capture by Parliamentarian forces. That oak tree became a symbol of royalist loyalty, and wearing a sprig of oak on this day became a show of support for the monarchy.

Traditions and Customs

For over two centuries, Oak Apple Day was observed as a public holiday, complete with parades, church services, and displays of loyalty. People would pin oak leaves or oak galls (known as “oak apples”) to their clothing. Failing to do so could result in mischievous penalties—ranging from being pelted with eggs to being stung with nettles.

Though the public holiday status was abolished in 1859, many English towns and villages have kept the tradition alive, turning it into a celebration of local heritage as much as national history.

How Oak Apple Day Will Be Celebrated in 2025

Across England, numerous towns will honour Oak Apple Day 2025 with a blend of pageantry and community spirit. Here are some of the highlights:

Northampton

A focal point for Oak Apple Day celebrations, Northampton will host a service at All Saints’ Church followed by a civic and military parade. A symbolic oak wreath will be placed around the statue of Charles II in the Market Square—a tradition that has been observed annually since the Restoration. This year’s event also marks 350 years since the Great Fire of Northampton, adding a historical layer to the festivities.

The Commandery, Worcester

On Bank Holiday Monday, 26 May, The Commandery will offer a vivid step back in time with a day of living history. Visitors can witness reenactments of Civil War skirmishes, musket drills, and history talks—perfect for families and history buffs alike.

St Neot, Cornwall

This Cornish village maintains a unique Oak Apple Day tradition, where an oak bough is raised to the top of the church tower during a community procession. Singing, dancing, and the ringing of church bells mark the joyous occasion.

Castleton, Derbyshire

In Castleton, Oak Apple Day merges with the town’s Garland Day. A rider known as the Garland King, adorned with a heavy floral headpiece, leads a colourful procession on horseback. It’s one of the most picturesque and enduring customs still observed today.

Broadwindsor, Dorset

The village of Broadwindsor will stage an extended celebration from 29 May to 1 June, featuring reenactments, historical lectures, and festive gatherings—bringing people together through a shared appreciation of tradition.

Why Oak Apple Day Still Matters

At first glance, Oak Apple Day may seem like an obscure remnant of the past. Yet in 2025, it remains deeply relevant. It offers a moment to reflect on national unity, resilience, and the shifting tides of English history. It’s a chance to connect with the stories and struggles that helped shape the United Kingdom as we know it today.

It’s also an opportunity for communities to come together—in historical dress, with oak leaves pinned to lapels, and in the spirit of celebration. Whether you join a parade, attend a church service, or simply wear a sprig of oak on your jacket, taking part in Oak Apple Day is to honour a thread of England’s cultural fabric that refuses to fade.

How You Can Participate

If you want to get involved in Oak Apple Day 2025, here’s how:

Wear Oak : Pin a sprig of oak leaves or an oak apple to your clothes on 29 May.

Attend Local Events : Check your nearest town or village for parades, church services, or reenactments.

Visit a Historic Site : Head to places like Boscobel House or The Commandery for special exhibits.

Share the Story: Teach children or friends about the significance of Charles II’s escape and the Restoration.

Conclusion

Oak Apple Day stands as a vibrant commemoration of monarchy, survival, and identity. In 2025, its relevance endures—not just as a piece of history, but as a living tradition rooted in oak, in courage, and in the heart of English heritage.

So this 29 May, take a moment to honour Oak Apple Day—whether under the shade of an oak tree or in the company of those who still believe that history is worth celebrating.