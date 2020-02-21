The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has today announced a number of changes to Carlisle’s Jump fixture on Monday 24 February.

This is due to the chase course not being raceable following the recent storms. The three chases due to take place have been abandoned. Two new hurdle contests and one new NHF race have been added to replace these events.

Entries for the three new races will close tomorrow, Thursday 20 February at 12 noon. Declarations will be at the 24-hour stage as normal.

Race conditions, race times and other fixture information will be available via the BHA Racing Admin site www2.racingadmin.co.uk shortly.