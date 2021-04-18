All Citroën Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) models benefit from Assistance cover for eight-years/100,000 miles.

Comprehensive plan includes roadside assistance and recovery, assistance at home, onward travel and European cover.

In addition, all new Citroën electric and hybrid models are covered by an eight-year/100,000 mile traction battery warranty.

Extended five-year/100,000 mile vehicle warranty* also available on all Citroën vehicles ordered online through Citroën Store .

Retail orders of New Citroën ë-C4 and C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid continue to benefit from a fully installed Pod Point 7kW domestic charging station worth £549 (after OLEV grant).

The comprehensive offer includes roadside assistance and recovery, assistance at home, onward travel and even European cover, for all customers of the Citroën brand’s extensive range of BEV and PHEV models – including the 100% electric New ë-C4 and ë-SpaceTourer MPV, as well as C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, plus the soon-to-be-launched ë-Berlingo 100% electric MPV. Also included within the offer are the brand’s 100% electric light commercial vehicles, including the new Citroën ë-Dispatch medium van, as well as forthcoming ë-Berlingo Van and ë-Relay large van.

Bringing enhanced peace-of-mind, the cover provides 24 hour assistance across the UK and Europe. As a further added benefit, if the customer sells the vehicle within the free cover period, the remaining cover is transferred to the new owner.

This enhanced cover is offered in addition to Citroën’s generous traction battery warranty, which is included with all electric vehicles. Covering the same eight-year/100,000 miles period, it ensures that battery performance is maintained at 70% of the original battery capacity.

In addition to both the generous Assistance and traction battery cover, Citroën UK is also offering a five-year/100,000 mile warranty on all new models ordered through its online Citroën store*. Available previously only on new ‘C-Series’ models – and subsequently New C4 and ë-C4 – that were ordered online via the Citroën Store, the offer has now been extended to all models ordered via the new online platform.

Powered by a large 50kWh battery and smooth 136hp electric motor, New Citroën ë-C4 has an impressive WLTP electric range of up to 217 miles from a full charge. Priced from £30,895 to £32,495 after the £2,500 Government Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG), all New ë-C4 retail orders – alongside those of C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid – are currently being offered with a free, fully installed Pod Point 7kW domestic charging station that delivers a full charge in just seven hours and thirty minutes.

For drivers that require even more room on board, there’s the new ë-SpaceTourer MPV, which can seat up to nine people. Also powered by a 50kWh battery and 136hp motor, new ë-SpaceTourer MPV offers customers a WLTP range of up to 143 miles. For buyers in the market for a Plug-in-Hybrid SUV, the brand offers C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid that combines an efficient PureTech 180 S&S petrol engine with an 80kW electric motor, and a 13.2kWh traction battery resulting in CO2 emissions as low as 32g/km, as well as a zero-emissions WLTP electric range of up to 34 miles.

Citroën’s commitment to electrification includes its extensive light commercial vehicle range, featuring the new ë-Dispatch van. Named 2021 ‘International Van of the Year, ë-Dispatch features a choice of 50kWh or 75kWh batteries, offering WLTP ranges of up to 143 and 205 miles respectively.

Joining the new ë-Dispatch medium van later in 2021 are the new ë-Berlingo Van and new ë-Relay large van. New ë-Berlingo Van combines a 50kWh battery and 136hp motor for a WLTP electric range of up to 171 miles with the model’s trademark no compromise on practicality. Like the Citroën 100% electric passenger car range, new ë-Berlingo Van supports 100kW rapid charging, which delivers 80% charge in just 30 minutes. A payload of up to 800kg with a maximum load volume of 4.4 m3 ensures unrivalled versatility.

Eurig Druce, Managing Director of Citroën UK, said: “At Citroën we believe in ‘electrification for all’ and with the adoption of electrified vehicles steadily increasing we want to make it as easy as possible for customers to make the switch. We hope our latest announcement of free Assistance for eight years/100,000 miles will provide yet further peace-of-mind.

“This latest announcement follows on from the fact that all Citroën electrified models continue to enjoy an eight-year extended warranty on their traction battery, retail orders purchased online will also attract a five-year warranty and to make the switch even easier we are also offering free home charge points on selected models. There has never been a better time to enjoy an electrified Citroën with the comprehensive list of services that accompany the ownership experience”.