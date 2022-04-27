Citroën is in the process of supplying the cycling AG2R CITROËN TEAM with 26 new models for use as support vehicles for the 2022 season.

New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid, New C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid and the ultra-versatile Citroën SpaceTourer are being supplied to the professional cycling team, which will compete across Europe this season.

The support vehicles not only help with transportation, but also work during the races carrying bicycles, spare parts, mechanics and support staff – providing vital assistance right throughout the season.

To see some of the support vehicles in action, click: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VYB5_hTflcQ

Citroën is providing the AG2R CITROËN TEAM with a fleet of new support vehicles for the 2022 season, to help transport everything from bicycles, staff and riders, to spare parts and tools. As co-sponsor of the professional cycling team, Citroën is supplying 26 vehicles, across three models, to suit a variety of needs: New C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid and New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid, as well as the large Citroën SpaceTourer MPV.

The fleet of vehicles available to the team is crucial as it is always on the move. One of the most important requirements is the space on-board, to carry everything needed, from radio equipment to spare clothing, helmets, water bottles and supplies for each rider, bicycles and spare parts such as spare wheels, and all the tools needed for maintenance. On average, for each race, a car carries up to seven bikes on the roof.

New C5 X and New C5 Aircross represent the very top of the Citroën range and embody efficiency, reliability and comfort. With the goal of electrifying its entire model range by 2025, Citroën has supplied highly efficient Plug-in Hybrid variants of both New C5 X and New C5 Aircross to the team.

NEW C5 X: CITROËN’S FLAGSHIP MODEL

By May 2022, 10 New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid models will be delivered to the AG2R CITROËN TEAM.

Unveiled in 2021, New C5 X is Citroën’s flagship, expressing audacity and innovation at the highest level. Combining the elegance of a saloon, the practicality of an estate, the robustness of an SUV and the sleek design of a coupé, New C5 X perfectly meets all of the team’s needs in terms of comfort, flexibility and performance, and showcases Citroën’s commitment to energy transition and the future of sustainable mobility.

New C5 X offers real on-board serenity owing to the ultimate comfort provided by the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, including the premiere of Citroën Advanced Comfort® Active suspension and the latest Advanced Comfort® seats. The boot offers a generous capacity of up to 545-litres, rising to 1,640-litres when the second-row seats are folded down. This is a real asset to the team. The Plug-in Hybrid variants – with their 81.2kWh electric motor and 12.4kWh battery pack – are capable of up to 34 miles (WLTP), providing a quiet and refined driving environment. The driving comfort in New C5 X is another huge asset for the team, which typically spends anywhere from four to six hours in a car during a race day.

NEW C5 AIRCROSS & SPACETOURER: THE OTHER CITROËN MODELS ON THE FLEET

The cycling team’s vehicle fleet will also consist of nine New C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid and seven SpaceTourer models.

New Citroën C5 Aircross

New C5 Aircross is the perfect answer to the team’s needs in terms of on-board space, performance, comfort and reliability. With a fresh look, New C5 Aircross offers excellent visibility thanks to its high driving position. This is particularly useful on long journeys and on winding roads in the mountains, where the drivers must exercise extreme focus and attention.

New C5 Aircross is another benchmark for on-board comfort, featuring Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension and Advanced Comfort® seats that offer the best seating and postural comfort, even after several hours of driving – making New C5 Aircross an ideal support vehicle. New C5 Aircross also offers unparalleled space and modularity. It has a large boot and three individual sliding, reclining and folding rear seats, which can be positioned to adjust boot volume as required. Its Plug-in Hybrid powertrain further enhances on-board well-being, which makes the travel experience a smooth one for the team.

Citroën SpaceTourer*

Like New C5 Aircross, Citroën SpaceTourer offers the AG2R CITROËN TEAM unrivalled practicality and versatility. With removable second and third row seats, the interior of SpaceTourer can be utilised to carry bulky items, or with the seats back in place, carry up to nine people in complete comfort. The AG2R CITROËN TEAM will receive seven XL size SpaceTourers – the most spacious model available – measuring 5.30m long. A host of safety features, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Safety Brake and a head-up display will keep occupants safe throughout the season.

* In the UK, SpaceTourer is available exclusively as the 100% electric ë-SpaceTourer.