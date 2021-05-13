Having you been struggling to find the Best Client Portal Software for your business?

Traditionally, every company has included contact information for their clients to contact them with questions or assistance. Emailing documents or information is not always secure, and the client may not receive status alerts for open tickets or account details by email.

However, many companies now provide them with a dedicated client portal to offer more support to their customers. Client Portal Software creates a safe environment for data sharing. This software has team management features. Most customer platforms also have document authorization, invoices, and billing capabilities.

What is client portal software?

Client Portal Software is a secured digital gateway to a company’s network, community, documents, or other data. Client portals, which can be reached by a Web browser or a smartphone app, are often distributed between a company and its clients. A client portal, similar to a customer portal, is offered by an organization and designed with client portal software, allowing clients to log in quickly and access content, data, and services online.

Customers no longer need to contact your company for minor tasks, thanks to the client portal. This reduces the pressure on the organization, so they do not have to answer the phone or partake in some form of real-time communication.

A client portal gives your customers a branded experience for reviewing work, safely sharing content, and engaging with your staff. It’s a single customer space that can be reached through a web browser from anywhere. It’s easy to set up and use, even for your customers. Adding your customers and partners is entirely free. They simply need a connection to the internet and an email account! There is nothing to install, and there is no complicated sign-up process. You can safely exchange files and confidential info, discuss developments and monitor activity in minutes.

A different approach to client portal software

Email was the primary means of contact between an organization and its clients in the early days of the internet. While this can be an effective technique for outreach, it does not provide clients with easy access to the information they want, such as status alerts on open customer service tickets or account information. As a result, if a customer requires this information, they must contact the business, which inevitably diverts account executives and customer service representatives away from other tasks.

Many businesses already use a client portal solution, which places the control in the hands of the user. They can now log in whenever they want to have access to what they need without having to call the company directly.

More collaborative

Eliminate email clutter and keep discussions focused on your stuff. Every document you exchange with client portal software comes with its own notes stream, allowing your clients to quickly interact with your teams. It fosters intimate connections that email simply cannot equal.

And, since a client portal is hosted in the cloud, you’ll never miss an essential client update. Client Portal Software will seamlessly coordinate the most recent operation with a single click and monitor your document copies, ensuring that everybody has access to the most recent files, activities, and tasks.

Track client activity

Everyone’s interaction is monitored and time-stamped, including your customers’, because if you share a document with a customer portal, the comprehensive audit trail allows you to quickly see which client views your document and with whom they’ve shared it. A client portal also has government-grade encryption, which protects your intellectual property and provides your customers with secure access to your information that is safer than email.

If you need to gather reference documents at the start of a project, you can use your client portal to obtain files directly from your customer using the File Request function – it saves time, management, and keeps projects on track.