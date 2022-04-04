ADULT education is returning to North Yorkshire with a vengeance as a leading college takes learning back to the community.

Darlington College is launching an adult education programme in the county with a special event at Catterick Leisure Centre on April 27 from 10am to 2pm.

Spring into Learning will offer a host of taster courses ranging from joinery to mathematics, with fun activities including making ‘maths socks’, bird boxes and feeders. There will also be the opportunity to tap into people’s artistic streaks by decorating finger nails and helping to create a community art installation by painting a tile.

The college is offering people the chance to continue their learning in anything from bite-size courses for absolute beginners to Level 7 qualifications, the equivalent of a masters degree.

Subjects range from the key skills of maths and English to chartered management qualifications and journalism, to construction, hair and beauty.

Curriculum manager Lois Calvert said: “We appreciate that returning to learning after so many years can be daunting for many people but there really is nothing to worry about and so much to be gained.

“This event in Catterick will give people the opportunity to have a bit of fun and meet our tutors who will be able to inspire them in their future studies. We are looking to find a host of community venues where the courses can be delivered as well as offering access to our amazing facilities in Darlington.”

For fast track English and maths student Eileen McGill, 19, of Germany, the adult programme is offering her the chance to gain qualifications recognised by UK employers and improve her language skills.

“The college has been so good at making feel comfortable returning to learning and I am very happy to be here,” she said. “I’m also studying an access course in social science and humanities which will help me fulfil my dream of going to university to study primary teaching.”

VRQ Level 2 hairdressing student Shannon Lendrum added: “I absolutely love this course and the tutors are so supportive. The way the course is designed means I can learn my trade while still being able to be there for my children. I am looking to start out as a freelance offering barbering or hairdressing to fit around my kids.”

Her course colleague Laura Austen said: “The course has helped me adapt my mobile business so I can now offer hairdressing as well as beauty.”

For more information on opportunities at Darlington College visit www.darlington.ac.uk.