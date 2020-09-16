Work on a new housing development which has provided 200 new homes in Morpeth has now come to an end, with all the properties now occupied.

Bellway North East has finished work at Collingwood Manor, located off Caldburne Drive in the Loansdean area of the town, bringing 107 three, four and five-bedroom houses for private sale to the area alongside 93 affordable homes for local people.

Work began on the site in 2016 and, as well at the new homes, the development also includes a central play area, a new trail which runs through an existing woodland area and a new Co-op supermarket.

Emma Chesterton, Head of Sales for Bellway North East, said: “Despite being located just a mile from the town centre, we have maintained a lovely village feel at Collingwood Manor, which offers the best of both worlds when it comes to what customers need and want.

“The success of the development has been down to the good mix of homes on offer and the quality of build, combined with its excellent location in Morpeth.

“There are great transport links, with the A1 and Morpeth train station both about a mile away from the site, making it an ideal place to live for commuters.

“Meanwhile, Morpeth Golf Club is just around the corner and it’s just eight miles to the coast, offering a multitude of options to relax and enjoy leisure time.

“Now we have moved off-site, it is great to leave behind a new residential community which has provided much-needed high-quality homes for the area.”

For those who are still interested in purchasing a home in the Morpeth area, Bellway is currently building a selection of four-bedroom detached homes at its Taylors Wynd development, which is located at Hepscott Park, off the A192.

For more information about the homes being sold at Taylors Wynd, call 01670 759362 or visit bellway.co.uk.