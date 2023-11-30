Consultiv Utilities rated best utilities company to work for and is recognised as a leading North East employer for 2023

South Tyneside-based utilities specialist, Consultiv Utilities has been announced as the “Best company to work for in utilities” on the 2023 Best Companies to Work For List. The List recognises UK employers’ commitment to their employees and acknowledges their investment in workplace engagement.

Alongside this accolade, Consultiv Utilities was also rated the UK’s 6th best mid-sized company to work for and the 7th best employer in the North East.

Consultiv Utilities has grown quickly to a team of more than 130 employees. With a growing reputation as a disruptor and technology-driven player in the utilities market, the company applies this same innovative, forward-thinking approach to its internal teams. In fact, the business’s mission sets out an ambition to be admired for its “people, partnerships and performance”.

Offering uncapped commission schemes, twice-yearly pay awards and additional performance-based days off, Consultiv Utilities is an organisation dedicated to rewarding overachievement and over-delivery against ambitious company targets. Thanks to a stellar year’s performance from the team, staff at Consultiv Utilities have earned the whole of December off work for 2023.

In order to combat the cost-of-living crisis facing many employees over the last 12 months, the business also introduced a company-wide salary increase in 2023 designed to offset the impact of price increases in home energy supplies.

Beyond competitive salaries, bonuses and extended annual leave opportunities, Consultiv Utilities also prides itself on creating a welcoming working environment, a close-knit team and a clear social conscience.

Head of HR & Recruitment, Mark Potts, comments,

“We want to ensure our people are part of a happy and engaged workforce where their contributions are truly valued, and where they can learn and grow. That’s why our employees are also able to access a range of health benefits, incentives, professional development opportunities and staff events all designed to create a positive workplace and promote wellbeing.”

Offering a range of utilities services including electricity, gas, water, waste and communications, Consultiv Utilities has ambitious plans for growth in the coming years as it looks to increase market share. In order to do this, the company anticipates adding to its head count by more than 50 staff over the next 12 months.

Consultiv Utilities Managing Director, Paul Smith, says,

“The success of our business is down to the quality of the team we have built and the structure we have put in place to ensure that talented people are able to thrive. Over the coming months and years, we want to add to our team. As we do this, we will continue to look at ways we can drive standards, develop our staff and, just as importantly, look after their wellbeing. Ultimately, we want people to be happy and proud to be a part our organisation.”