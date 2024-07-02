Copa America Teams Gear Up for the Quarterfinals

Copa America is in full swing, and a couple of teams are certain of their presence in the quarterfinals. The rest are busy earning points in the four groups, with the decisive games scheduled for the final days of June. These are the most anticipated games and you can bet on all of them at top odds at the trusted UK bookmakers from this list.

Canada can Join Argentina in the Quarterfinals

The reigning champions have won Group A and will probably rest many of the key players in the last match with Peru. Their opponents are desperate for a win and will throw everything they’ve got in this final game. Under these circumstances, the odds of 9/20 on Argentina are low, but 7/1 on Peru is tempting.

Canada can settle for a draw in the match against Chile, as this will send them to the q1arterfinals as runners-up. Chile failed to beat Peru, and this leaves them with no option but a win over their northern rivals. Canada is priced at 27/10, while a victory for the multiple Copa America winners gets 11/10.

Mexico and Venezuela Lead Group B

Venezuela is in the enviable position of leading the group and can seal the deal with a victory over Jamaica. They face a team that is desperate for a win but struggles offensively, so the odds of 6/5 for Venezuela are justified. This is likely to be a low-scoring affair, so consider the draw at odds of 17/5.

Mexico and Ecuador have met many times and in recent years, they’ve largely split points. They are evenly matched defensively but have had a hard time scoring. Given the high stakes of this final game, a bet on under 2.5 goals at 3/5 is tempting, just like a bet on the draw, priced at 23/10.

USA and Uruguay Dominate Group C

The Americans have a home pitch advantage at this Copa America and they’ve made the most of it. A likely win over Panama, priced at 2/5 by top bookmakers, will send them to the quarterfinals. Whether they qualify from the first or second place, will depend on the outcome of the game against Uruguay.

Panama and Bolivia are the underdogs of Group C and they won’t get a single point from Uruguay. The latter has already crushed Panama by 3-1 and will double down on that result with a win against Bolivia. Consider a bet on a draw at odds of 2/1 in the derby of Group C on July 2: Uruguay vs USA.

All Four Teams are Alive in the Group D Race

Arguably the most contested group at Copa America has all four teams in the race for a spot in the quarter-finals. Colombia and Brazil can largely settle things in on June 29th, when they face Costa Rica and Brazil. Both get odds of 2/5 to win and it makes a lot of sense to place a combo bet.

In the likely case that both teams are already through to the quarterfinals by July 3rd, the final match of the group will see many goals. Brazil will not take the comfortable path and settle for second place, but play offensively. They have the quality and experience to turn a bet at even odds into a win.